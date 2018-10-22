Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra visit Las Vegas’ wedding chapel, pic has fans asking if they got married

If it is Priyanka Chopra, it has to be interesting. Nothing that our desi girl in Hollywood avoids notice. What’s more is that her upcoming nuptials will ensure that our interest in Nick Jonas and Priyanka stays intact. Speculations are rife that the duo will wed in December in Jodhpur this year. Now, a picture has emerged online, in the duo pose in a Las Vegas chapel with a friend.

A latest Instagram photo shared by Irish filmmaker Emmett Hughes show Nick and Priyanka posing with actor Ashley Benson. The picture has Priyanka standing between Nick and Ashley with red flowers in her hands and a tiara band. Scribbled behind are the words: The Little Vegas Chapel.

Priyanka Chopra is all smiles with Nick Jonas as she holds a bunch of red flowers.

As the photo fuelled speculation if the two got married, Las Vegas style, one may recall that in a 2013 interview to Filmfare, Priyanka had revealed that she would want to marry six times (to the same man, of course), of which one would be at a church in Las Vegas. The six locations and ceremonies would include big, fat Indian wedding at her dadaji’s (grandfather’s) place in Ambala (north India), an underwater wedding at the Great Barrier Reef, Australia, a church wedding in Las Vegas, fourth would an intimate ceremony at a small, beautiful church in Locarno, Switzerland (on top of a hill overlooking Germany, Italy and Switzerland. The fifth would be a nikaah (Muslim wedding) while the sixth would be of the groom’s choice.

But, as they say, what happens in Vegas, stays in Vegas.

On the work front, Nick and Priyanka have been rather busy — while Nick is promoting his new song Right Now (for which he has collaborated with German musician, DJ and record producer Robin Schulz), Priyanka is busy shooting for her Bollywood comeback project, The Sky Is Pink. Priyanka completed her Mumbai and London shooting schedules recently and is back in New York.

At the same time, reports suggest that the celebrity couple is also planning a grand December wedding in Jodhpur in Rajasthan. The venue is said to be Umaid Bhawan. They will also have a wedding shower in New York for their American friends.

For those who are late into the Priyanka-Nick saga, the couple met at the 2017’s Met Gala and walked the ramp for designer Ralph Lauren. While the media was abuzz of their romance ever since, Nick confirmed on a chat show that they were just friends then but were in touch. Few months down the road, the couple met again and this time sparks flew. They both realised their feelings for each other. Ever since, their intercontinental romance has had their fandom transfixed. Earlier this year, there were reports that Nick proposed to Priyanka in London but the duo chose to make their engagement official with a simple roka ceremony in Mumbai in August.

