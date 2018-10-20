Priyanka Chopra’s hot new photo leaves fiance Nick Jonas all heart-eyed. See pics

Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra has stunned her fans, followers and fiance Nick Jonas once again. She turned up in the most glamourous outfit for the JBL Fest in Las Vegas, also attended by some of the biggest celebrities of Hollywood.

Priyanka shared a picture on Friday in which she can be seen lounging on a sofa in the most stylish way possible. “So who do I see tonight at the JBL Sound Splash Pool Party? @jblaudio let’s do this! #JBLFest #Ad,” she captioned the picture. She is seen wearing a Steven Khalil dress that has a sheer organza skirt and a grey-black panelled top.

Priyanka’s American singer fiance Nick Jonas could not help himself from leaving a comment on her photo. He shared two heart-eyes emojis and a flame emoji to confess what he feels for this stunning picture of his to-be wife.

Nick’s ex girlfriend Olivia Culpo was also present at the same event. She wore a champagne coloured shimmery dress to the party and rocked some gorgeous Hollywood waves.

Also present for the fest was music composer AR Rahman who clicked selfies with Priyanka and enjoyed Pitbull’s concert with her. Check out more pictures from the fest:

Priyanka is currently busy shooting for The Sky Is Pink, her Bollywood comeback movie directed by Shonali Bose and co-starring Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim. She recently wrapped up the London shooting schedule for the film and has since been in New York.

She was spotted with actors Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor and actor Sonali Bendre who is receiving cancer treatment in New York.She was also seen with actor Alia Bhatt as they enjoyed girl-time together in the Big Apple.

Priyanka and Nick are rumoured to get married in November in Jodhpur. They got engaged in Mumbai in August and have been busy planning their wedding since.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Oct 20, 2018 13:10 IST