Priyanka Chopra shares selfie with AR Rahman, calls him a genius

Global star Priyanka Chopra is in the presence of a genius as she posed for a picture with music maestro and Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman. The Mary Kom actor is all smiles with Rahman in a recent picture she posted on her Instagram.

In the photo, she can be seen posing for the camera with her hand around Rahman’s shoulder. Priyanka wrote, “In the presence of genius.”

On the work front, Priyanka recently wrapped up the London shoot of her upcoming film The Sky Is Pink, also starring Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim.

Directed by Shonali Bose, the movie is based on the life of Aisha Chaudhary, who became a motivational speaker after being diagnosed with an immune deficiency order at the age of 13. It is produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur under his home banner named Roy Kapur Films. The release date for the film is yet to be announced.

First Published: Oct 19, 2018 15:43 IST