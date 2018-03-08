 AR Rahman is ‘looking forward to creating music’ for The Fault In Our Stars remake | bollywood | Hindustan Times
AR Rahman is ‘looking forward to creating music’ for The Fault In Our Stars remake

Starring Sushant Singh Rajput, the Hindi remake of The Fault In Our Stars will be directed by Mukesh Chhabra and AR Rahman has now been roped in for the music.

bollywood Updated: Mar 08, 2018 13:03 IST
Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman at the red carpet of Volare Awards 2018 in Mumbai.
Oscar winner A.R. Rahman is excited to compose music for Fox Star Studios’ Hindi adaptation of the 2014 hit Hollywood film The Fault In Our Stars. Actor Sushant Singh Rajput has been signed on to play the lead and popular casting director Mukesh Chhabra will direct the upcoming musical romance.

“When I heard the narration of the Indian adaptation of The Fault In Our Stars, especially how music is so beautifully woven into the narrative, I got quite excited. I am looking forward to creating music for this heart-warming venture,” Rahman said in a statement. Rahman and the studio had earlier teamed up for the Oscar-winning film Slumdog Millionaire.

“It is truly a hand of encouragement and boost for a debutant director like myself to have AR Rahman sir on board,” said Chhabra.

