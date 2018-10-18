Priyanka Chopra has baby fever, wants to catch up with friends having babies

Bollywood actor Priyanka Chopra wants to be a mommy too. She was recently asked about her friend and Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle’s pregnancy when she said that she was excited for the couple. She also said that she wants to catch up with her friends in becoming a parent.

The actor said in an interview to Extra, “I’m super excited. A few of my friends are having babies, so, this is that time, I guess — I’m having baby fever now.”

She was also asked about the same at the Golden Heart Awards where she further stated, “I just have a few of my friends who are having babies right now and I’m like, ‘God I need to catch up!’”

Priyanka had previously spoken about starting a family with People magazine and said, “I am a very live in the today — maximum live-in-the-next-two-months kind of person. But [in] 10 years, I definitely want to have kids. That is, it’s definitely going to happen in the next 10 years. Well, hopefully earlier than that. I’m very fond of children and want to be able to do that,” she said.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made the announcement earlier this week and the statement read, “Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Sussex is expecting a baby in the Spring of 2019. Their Royal Highnesses have appreciated all of the support they have received from people around the world since their wedding in May and are delighted to be able to share this happy news with the public.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Oct 18, 2018 19:06 IST