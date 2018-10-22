Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh wedding in Italy, Sabyasachi to dress Deepika?

After Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh’s wedding announcement on Sunday evening, here is everything you wanted to know about their wedding plans – from the speculated venue to what Deepika and Ranveer will be wearing and the expected guest list.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s wedding announcement had the whole of India enthralled on Sunday evening. Taking a detour from the usual way in which Bollywood celebs tie the knot – in secret while speculation rages around them – Deepika and Ranveer confirmed their wedding dates on social media while thanking their fans and well-wishers for all the love and support.

“We thank you for all the love you have showered upon us over the years and seek your blessings as we embark on this incredible journey of love, loyalty, friendship and togetherness,” their joint statement read as they announced November 14 and 15 as wedding dates.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh confirmed their wedding date on Twitter.

Given their star status, however, speculation is rife still. Now, it has just moved on to where DeeVeer, as their fans call to like them, will get married, who will make it to the super-exclusive guest list and who will they be wearing. Here’s everything you wanted to know about Deepika and Ranveer’s November wedding but didn’t know who to ask, speculated of course.

Deepika, Ranveer wedding venue

According to various reports, Deepika and Ranveer’s wedding will take place at Villa del Balbianello at Lake Como, Italy. “A Delhi-based wedding planner has been roped for the shaadi which will be preceded by the sangeet on November 13,” Mumbai Mirror quoted a source as saying. The wedding will be followed by receptions in Mumbai and Bangalore.

Deepika, Ranveer wedding guests

Just like Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli, the wedding of Deepika and Ranveer will be attended by only their family and close friends. However, some of their close industry colleagues may be in attendance including Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Arjun Kapoor and Karan Johar. Deepika and Ranveer started dating on the sets of Bhansali’s Goliyon ki Rasleela: Ram-Leela and have done two more blockbusters with him including Padmaavat and Bajirao Mastani. Coincidentally, Ram Leela released on November 15, 2013.

Deepika, Ranveer wedding trousseau

Sabyasachi Mukherjee is expected to design Deepika’s outfits for the wedding, say reports. It is not clear who the flamboyant Ranveer Singh will be wearing. “The couple will head for a brief honeymoon before Ranveer dives into the promotions of Simmba which opens on December 28,” the report said.

First Published: Oct 22, 2018 12:56 IST