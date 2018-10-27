Deepika Padukone on wedding with Ranveer Singh: I am excited, but don’t think my life will change

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh announced their wedding last Sunday, issuing a joint statement that said that they will be tying the knot on November 14 and 15. The couple, which has been guarded about speaking on their relationship in public, has not revealed the venue and other details.

However, in an interview with India Today ahead of the wedding, Deepika said she is excited about her nuptials like any other girl. “Of course (I am excited), I think it’s the same way that I am excited about signing my next film. Marriage is definitely something I have looked forward to in my life as would any other girl. When it does happen, it will be exciting, it should be exciting. I don’t see why my life should change at all (after marriage),” she said.

Deepika’s father Prakash Padukone, who was also a part of the interview, said the way weddings are organized has completely changed. “Today, the bride and the groom decide everything, both the parents just tag along.”

Deepika went on to say that her ideals are her parents and the way they shaped up their marriage. “I have seen my parents do it so well and so successfully and for me that’s the way I would like my married life to be as well. I think they have a beautiful relationship, the way they have managed their professional life and being together as a family and in every way they have set an amazing benchmark for me and my sister and I would love for it to be that way.”

According to reports, Deepika and Ranveer will have two wedding ceremonies. The four-day affair in Italy will be kick-started by a sangeet function on November 13. This will be followed by a Kannadiga style wedding on November 14. On November 15, they will tie the knot again, this time according to the north Indian rituals.

First Published: Oct 27, 2018 11:01 IST