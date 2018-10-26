Deepika Padukone is prepping for her wedding with a smile and stretches, watch video

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are all set to get married on November 14 and 15, and the two have their widest grins in place every time they are spotted in public. Deepika’s trainer Yasmin Karachiwala couldn’t help but take a good-natured dig at the bride-to-be.

Sharing a boomerang where Deepika is doing stretches with a big smile on her face, Yasmin wrote, “What’re you so excited about @deepikapadukone!! Can anyone guess??? “ Fans were quick to point out that her action resembled tying a knot.

She was later spotted at the airport as she left for Colombo. Dressed in a light blue tunic, blue denim and a beige overcoat, Deepika was wearing her most important accessory – her smile. Alia Bhatt had it right when she said during Koffee With Karan that she would like to borrow Deepika’s pap face for the actor sure has a knack for getting it right every time.

Speculation suggests Deepika and Ranveer will get married in Lake Como, Italy. “With the blessings of our families, gives us immense joy in sharing that our wedding is set to take place on the 14th and 15th of November, 2018. We thank you for all the love you have showered upon us over the years and seek your blessings as we embark on this incredible journey of love, loyalty, friendship and togetherness,” the couple had said in a joint statement on Sunday, confirming their wedding.

First Published: Oct 26, 2018 17:15 IST