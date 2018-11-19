When Priyanka Chopra kicked Nick Jonas’ butt and did a little jig to celebrate. See pics

We all know Priyanka Chopra as an actor, producer, singer and humanitarian. Now, fiancée Nick Jonas has revealed that the Quantico star is also a mean video game player who gets “little bit competitive” when playing video games. Sharing a series of photos where he and Priyanka are playing Mortal Kombat, Nick wrote, “Throwback to that time she kicked my ass in Mortal Kombat. Safe to say she’s just a little competitive.”

In the photos, we see Priyanka and Nick patiently playing the game, then the “butt-kicking” happens and Priyanka jumps from her seat and does a jig. The fact that he has been beaten is obvious on Nick’s face.

Nick often shares quotable quotes about his bride-to-be but the current confession totally makes for our favourite one. Earlier, speaking about Priyanka to Elle, he had said, “So many things… I can go on and get all mushy but the thing that really connected both of us is our love for family, faith and the importance of being connected to those who are always going to be with you.”

Priyanka and Nick will reportedly tie the knot on December 2 at Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur. Their wedding festivities will begin from November 29, with mehendi and sangeet taking place before the big day at various venues in Jodhpur.

Priyanka’s mother Madhu is already in Jodhpur, overseeing the wedding arrangements. The actor is expected to join her mother on Friday after completing her film and other commitments.

First Published: Nov 19, 2018 12:26 IST