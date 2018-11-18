Priyanka Chopra and mom Madhu enjoy chilly Paris. See their new pictures here

Priyanka Chopra is set to marry American singer and actor Nick Jonas in the last week of November. Her mother, Madhu Chopra, was recently in the blue city, Jodhpur, where the wedding is scheduled to take place, presumably to oversee preparations. Priyanka has also been busy shooting for her upcoming film, tentatively titled the Sky Is Pink.

Amid all this, the duo still manages to spend some quality mother-daughter time together. Priyanka, who till Saturday was in Delhi shooting for Shonali Bose’s film, has flown out of the country with her mother. On Sunday, the actor shared an Instagram story, in which she can be seen posing with her mom in Paris. She captioned it: “Bonjour Paris.”

Priyanka Chopra posted these pictures as her Instagram stories today. (Instagram)

In one of the pictures, the duo can be seen pouting for the camera. Priyanka and her mom are dressed in white and grey overcoats respectively and boots.

Just ahead of Diwali, Priyanka flew to Mumbai and had been in India since. She was spotted in Delhi’s Jama Masjid area on Saturday, filming Sky is Pink. Her co-star in the film, Farhan Akhtar has also been sharing pictures and posts on his Instagram account. He had recently posted a picture of the two of them, wearing masks, an indication of Delhi’s air pollution.

Priyanka and Nick’s wedding ceremonies will span over three days, starting November 30. The wedding is scheduled for December 2.

