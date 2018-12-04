It was Amitabh Bachchan vs wife Jaya at Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh reception. Here’s who won, in pics

We have all seen Amitabh Bachchan, wife Jaya and daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai dancing with newlyweds Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh at their wedding reception. While the videos of Big B dancing to Jumma Chumma with Ranveer have gone viral, there was a lot that went on behind the scenes that Amitabh has now shared with his fans.

A boys vs girls dance-off, for one. Amitabh shared the photo of Deepika and Jaya on one side and him standing with Ranveer. “It’s the girls vs the boys at Deepika-Ranveer wedding bash .. and the girls are winning.. the reactions of Vidya and Hubby and Arshad are proof,” he wrote.

In another photo where Ranveer can be seen laughing, he said the “boys” accepted the defeat “gracefully”. He also revealed that they all danced to Jumma Chumma from his 1991 film Hum, for which he had taken over the DJ station.

Deepika Padukone with Jaya Bachchan.

Deepika Padukone with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

The playlist at the Mumbai reception was full of 90s Bollywood hit, a genre Ranveer is admittedly a fan of. Other than dancing on the song with Bachchans, he was also seen recreating Chaiyya Chaiyya with Shah Rukh Khan and Malaika Arora.

Well known for his dancing skills, the Befikre actor made a breathtaking appearance in a black tuxedo with his bride by his side in a gorgeous Zuhair Murad number complete with a veil. Deepika and Ranveer left their fans in awe with their well-coordinated look before letting their hair down at the party.

While Deepika and Amitabh have shared the screen in critically-acclaimed Piku, Ranveer has called himself the biggest fan of the actor. Other than Bachchans, Ranveer and Deepika’s wedding reception was attended by the Ambani family, Rekha, Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Waheeda Rehman, Arjun Kapoor, Hrithik Roshan, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Karan Johar and Janhvi Kapoor, among others.

First Published: Dec 04, 2018 18:05 IST