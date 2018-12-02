Amitabh Bachchan dances with Aishwarya Rai, Shweta at Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh’s reception. Watch video

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh hosted their third wedding reception on December 1 that saw a host of Bollywood celebrities in attendance. Ranveer is known to infuse life into a party and his own wedding reception was no exception. The actor was unstoppable at the dance floor and matched steps with everyone -- from Amitabh Bachchan to Shah Rukh Khan.

In a video that surfaced on one of the fanpages, Ranveer can be seen grooving on the dance floor along with Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan on the dance number ‘Gallan Goodiyaan’ from his film Dil Dhadakne Do. The sisters-in-law were not just twinning in white but also grooved together on the music.

📷 | Ranveer Singh , his mother and Amitabh Bachchan , Shweta , Aishwarya And Sonu Sood Dancing to Gallan Goodiyaan #DeepVeerReception ❤️



-

Him and his mother 😭❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/SWsm4Xna5N — RanveerSingh TBT💗 (@RanveerSinghtbt) December 2, 2018

The newlyweds made a stunning appearance in black and red before hitting the dance floor along with their industry friends. While Ranveer was a dapper in a black suit, Deepika Padukone was dressed to kill in a shimmery Zuhair Murad gown. The groom later changed to a zebra print jacket while she got rid of her long trail to shake a leg at the party.

The Bachchans were present in full force, other than Abhishek Bachchan who is currently busy with a film shoot. Aishwarya was dressed in a sequinned white Falguni and Shane Peacock lehenga with side-swept curls and minimal jewellery. Shweta Bachchan too was twinning with her in white but made a bold style statement in a pantsuit. Jaya Bachchan chose a bright red traditional ensemble for the evening while Amitabh was in a blue suit with a black bow-tie, in accordance with the theme of the event.

A few more videos of Amitabh Bachchan went viral on the social media as he grooved to his hit number ‘Jumma Chumma de de’ with Ranveer. The groom partied like there’s no tomorrow as he rapped with Divine and later joined Shah Rukh Khan and Malaika Arora on the dance floor and rolled on the floor while dancing to the hit dance number from Dil Se, ‘Chaiyya Chaiyya’.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Dec 02, 2018 17:37 IST