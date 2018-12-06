Latest pictures from Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’s Hindu, Christian wedding ceremonies are all things dreamy and royal

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ extravagant wedding at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur left their fans in awe. Like Deepika and Ranveer, the couple shared their wedding pictures on Instagram with a little delay but the wait is totally worth it. More pictures from their Christian and Hindu wedding ceremonies have now made their way to the internet.

More candid pictures from the Hindu ceremony show Priyanka and Nick caught in an intimate moment as they exchange garlands amid loud cheers by their family members and friends. Just like a regular Punjabi wedding, their friends and siblings can be seen lifting the groom and the bride up in the air during the varmala (exchange of garlands) ceremony. Both look elated as Priyanka goes first to put the garland across the groom’s neck. The pictures are proof the wedding was a complete dreamy affair.

In another picture, Priyanka can be seen descending the palace stairs in her bridal Sabyasachi lehenga complete with a veil as her brothers including Siddharth Chopra hold the chaadar over her head.

Another picture of her side pose in the red lehenga too looks lovely and highlights the details of her wedding trousseau, specially the embroidery on her dupatta. A closeup of the Bajirao Mastani actor makes her look like a complete royal bride in heavy kundan jewellery as she raises her veil to show a glimpse of her bridal look. A family picture from the Hindu wedding ceremony has also surfaced on the web in which the newlyweds can be seen posing with Nick’s mother Denise Miller-Jonas and youngest brother Frankie Jonas.

Priyanka and Nick had tied the knot in a Christian ceremony on December 1 which was followed by in a Hindu ceremony on December 2. Their wedding reception was held in Delhi on December 4 and was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The couple is expected to host another wedding reception in Mumbai, the details of which are not known.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Dec 06, 2018 10:43 IST