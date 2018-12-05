Today in New Delhi, India
Sonam Kapoor leads Twitter in damning ‘sexist, racist’ article that accused Priyanka Chopra of scamming Nick Jonas

Twitter has jumped to the defence of actor Priyanka Chopra after an article was published by a US magazine that accused her of scamming her husband Nick Jonas into marriage.

Updated: Dec 05, 2018 21:08 IST
Priyanka Chopra and her husband singer Nick Jonas pose during a photo opportunity at their wedding reception in New Delhi. Twitter is defending Priyanka against a ‘racist’ article published in a US magazine.(REUTERS)

Actor Sonam Kapoor has come to the defence of her colleague Priyanka Chopra against an article published in US’ The Cut magazine. Sonam called the piece racist and sexist and disgusting for criticising Priyanka’s wedding to American singer Nick Jonas.

“For a publication that “shows women’s what they are made of” @TheCut has a lot to answer for . The article on @priyankachopra was sexist , racist and disgusting. Also it’s written by a woman which is so sad. It reeks of envy and bitterness. @mRiah shame on you!,” Sonam wrore in her tweet.

The article, written by Mariah Smith, calls Priyanka a ‘global scam artist’ whose PR machinery was on the lookout for a romance for her. It also said Priyanka intends to break Nick’s heart and that he simply wanted ‘a fling’ with an older woman but is now caught up in a ’life sentence’, advising him to run away on the horse he arrived to his wedding on. The highly sexist piece also shamed her for buying expensive things and said that their relationship doesn’t make sense as Nick would want to stay a bachelor at 24 while Priyanka would be looking to settle down at 34.

The article has now been removed by the publication.

Journalist Nidhi Razdan and many other Twitter users expressed anger at the article. “What kind of petty hate-mongering garbage is this? If your writer can’t handle someone’s successful career or keep their sexist/racist overtones in check, it’s their personal problem, and unbecoming of the platform to publish,” wrote one. “Oh good, let’s have a woman (of color, no less) perpetuate the myth of an older foreign woman entrapping and corrupting the wholesome and naive white man. Forget petty. This piece is problematic and embarrassing,” commented another.

Check out more reactions:

Priyanka and Nick tied the knot over the weekend in Jodhpur’s Umaid Bhawan Palace on December 1 and 2. They first exchanged vows in a Christian wedding ceremony that was officiated by his father. On the second day, they tied the knot in a Hindu wedding ceremony.

The couple’s wedding pictures were released on Tuesday by People and Hello magazines. The couple also hosted a reception in New Delhi on Tuesday, which was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. It will be followed by another reception in Mumbai for Priyanka’s colleagues from Bollywood.

