Sonam Kapoor shares more inside pics from her gorgeous wedding, emotional vidai

Actor Sonam Kapoor has shared 15 new photos from her Vogue photoshoot during her wedding with businessman Anand Ahuja. All the pictures are extremely stunning and oozing with a thousand emotions, just like all desi weddings ever.

The new pictures, posted on Monday night, include portraits with her parents, siblings, more loved-up poses with her new husband and a very beautiful click of Sonam getting emotional in her bridal dress. The pictures feature in the July edition of Vogue with a total of 150 total photos from the event.

Check out her pictures with her family:

A post shared by SonamKAhuja (@sonamkapoor) on Jul 2, 2018 at 8:51am PDT

A post shared by SonamKAhuja (@sonamkapoor) on Jul 2, 2018 at 8:45am PDT

With her friends:

A post shared by SonamKAhuja (@sonamkapoor) on Jul 2, 2018 at 9:24am PDT

A post shared by SonamKAhuja (@sonamkapoor) on Jul 2, 2018 at 8:48am PDT

A post shared by SonamKAhuja (@sonamkapoor) on Jul 2, 2018 at 9:07am PDT

Getting ready for her big day:

A post shared by SonamKAhuja (@sonamkapoor) on Jul 2, 2018 at 8:28am PDT

A post shared by SonamKAhuja (@sonamkapoor) on Jul 2, 2018 at 8:40am PDT

A post shared by SonamKAhuja (@sonamkapoor) on Jul 2, 2018 at 8:32am PDT

Some stunning portraits:

A post shared by SonamKAhuja (@sonamkapoor) on Jul 2, 2018 at 9:26am PDT

A post shared by SonamKAhuja (@sonamkapoor) on Jul 2, 2018 at 9:32am PDT

A post shared by SonamKAhuja (@sonamkapoor) on Jul 2, 2018 at 9:06am PDT

And pictures with her groom:

A post shared by SonamKAhuja (@sonamkapoor) on Jul 2, 2018 at 9:21am PDT

A post shared by SonamKAhuja (@sonamkapoor) on Jul 2, 2018 at 9:31am PDT

In her Vogue interview, Sonam talked at length about her love story and how it all began two years ago with a ‘bad sneaker game’. Apparently, Anand told her that they were the worst sneakers he had ever seen. Sharing a picture of them together at their wedding, she wrote: “Recalling my first date, I was apparently wearing the worst sneakers he had ever seen. I keep telling him that he fell in love with me despite my bad sneaker game... That day, walking and talking in London, I knew he was the love of my life. #EverydayPhenomenal ?? @anandahuja For @VogueIndia.”

In the interview, she mentions after two months of chatting on Facebook and Snapchat, they finally decided to meet in London. She goes on to say how patience was in short supply and how when they met, their attires were as casual (read unimpressive) as it could get -- he came in his gym clothes and she “gross” trackpants and tee. They spent the entire day walking around London, talking and that’s when cupid struck. They were married two years later.

Sonam and Anand tied the knot in May and invited the entire Bollywood to the various ceremonies. Their wedding was one of the most talked about weddings the country had ever seen.

Follow @htshowbiz for more