Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga new poster features Anil Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao. See photo

Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, a romance drama featuring Anil Kapoor, his daughter Sonam Kapoor, Juhi Chawla and Rajkummar Rao is slated to release on February 1 and a new poster was released by the makers on Wednesday. The poster features Rajkummar and Sonam together, with Anil smiling in the background. The film is directed by Shelly Chopra Dhar is named after a song from Anil and Manisha Koirala-starrer, 1942: A Love Story.

Anil Kapoor shared the poster on Twitter wrote, “Ise dimaag se Nahi, Dil se Dekho, kyuki dil da maamla hai.., #EkLadkiKoDekhaTohAisaLaga trailer releases tomorrow.”

The first look poster was revealed on Anil’s birthday on Monday, and was shared by daughter Sonam and Rajkummar. The film is produced by Vidhu Vinod Chopra and marks the first time that the father-daughter duo will be sharing screen space.

Anil, Sonam and Rajkummar are all busy with their respective projects as they await the release of Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga. Anil is preparing for his role in Takht, while Sonam is shooting with Dulquer Salmaan for The Zoya Factor. Rajkummar will working with his Queen costar Kangana Ranaut in Mental Hai Kya.

Tweeting about the film earlier Anil had wrote, “Excited to present the first look of #EkLadkiKoDekhaToAisaLaga. Honoured to begin this journey on my birthday along with my lovely daughter @sonamakapoor.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Dec 26, 2018 18:07 IST