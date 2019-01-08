Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga title song: Anil Kapoor’s iconic 1942 A Love Story song gets a 2019 version

The title song of Sonam Kapoor’s upcoming film Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga is out and focusses on yet another facet of love. A beautifully done retread of the iconic 1942: A Love Story song featuring Anil Kapoor and composed by RD Burman, the new number has been written by Gurpreet Saini and sung by Darshan Raval and Rochak Kohli. It not just shows the chemistry between Sonam and Rajkummar while suggesting her relationship with another woman, but also drops hints at how Anil and Juhi Chawla also share a sweet bond in the film.

Earlier in the day, Sonam had shared an upside-down poster of the film featuring her and co-star Rajkummar Rao. The latter can be seen caressing her hair as she looks at him with hope. She had captioned it, “Rethink the way you look at love.”

Sonam shares the screen space with father Anil Kapoor for the first time in Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga. They play a father-daughter duo with Anil’s character looking for a groom for his daughter. He balks when he is faced with the reality that his daughter is in love with a woman. The film’s trailer was lauded for its sensitive take on same-sex love and its treatment in mainstream format.

According to reports, South star Regina Cassandra is playing Sonam’s love interest in the film. Regina can be spotted sharing the frame with Sonam in the film’s trailer. The film derives its title from the hit song in Anil Kapoor’s 1994 film 1942: A Love Story. The film, set to release on February 1, also stars Juhi Chawla.

First Published: Jan 08, 2019 13:17 IST