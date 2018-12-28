 Whoever thought of the title deserves a raise: Twitter celebrates Sonam Kapoor’s Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga trailer
Twitter users showered praise on Sonam Kapoor and Anil Kapoor’s Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga trailer. The film is about ’the most unexpected romance of the year’.

Sonam Kapoor and Anil Kapoor starrer Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga is being lauded for its progressiveness.

A family is enthusiastically looking for a groom for their daughter, unaware of the fact that she harbours a secret that “might not find acceptance in her family and society”, according to the film’s synopsis. The trailer of actors Sonam Kapoor and Anil Kapoor starrer Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga came out on Thursday and is being celebrated for bravely going where few Hindi films have gone before -- same-sex love.

The trailer of the film released on December 27 and features Sonam as a girl who dreams of “happily ever after”. However, her dreams are not socially sanctioned. While her father, played by Anil Kapoor on screen, parades prospective grooms, she worries about her secret. The trailer was received well by the viewers, with many applauding them for taking up the subject within the mainstream format.

A user wrote, “Oh wow! Unexpected trailer it was for me. #EkLadkiKoDekhaTohAisaLaga will be a landmark in Bollywood. It will change the perspective of some people. It’s the first time I am keen to see a Sonam kapoor film. Kudos to the whole team for depicting a bold reality of society.”

Another emotional tweet read, “desi gay culture is watching the #EkLadkiKoDekhaTohAisaLaga trailer on repeat and sobbing in your room alone.”

A user even called it the movie of the year in the tweet that read, “Whoever came up with the idea of this movie to represent lqbtq+ community in India, youre a legend. This is the Movie of the year already thank you #EkLadkiKoDekhaTohAisaLaga.”

The film marks the debut of Shelly Chopra Dhar and is produced by Vinod Chopra Films and Fox Star Studios. It will be released on February 1, 2019.

First Published: Dec 28, 2018 11:42 IST

