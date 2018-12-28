Whoever thought of the title deserves a raise: Twitter celebrates Sonam Kapoor’s Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga trailer

A family is enthusiastically looking for a groom for their daughter, unaware of the fact that she harbours a secret that “might not find acceptance in her family and society”, according to the film’s synopsis. The trailer of actors Sonam Kapoor and Anil Kapoor starrer Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga came out on Thursday and is being celebrated for bravely going where few Hindi films have gone before -- same-sex love.

The trailer of the film released on December 27 and features Sonam as a girl who dreams of “happily ever after”. However, her dreams are not socially sanctioned. While her father, played by Anil Kapoor on screen, parades prospective grooms, she worries about her secret. The trailer was received well by the viewers, with many applauding them for taking up the subject within the mainstream format.

A user wrote, “Oh wow! Unexpected trailer it was for me. #EkLadkiKoDekhaTohAisaLaga will be a landmark in Bollywood. It will change the perspective of some people. It’s the first time I am keen to see a Sonam kapoor film. Kudos to the whole team for depicting a bold reality of society.”

Oh wow! Unexpected trailer it was for me. #EkLadkiKoDekhaTohAisaLaga will be a landmark in Bollywood. It will change the perspective of some people. It's the first time I am keen to see a Sonam kapoor film. Kudos to the whole team for depicting a bold reality of society 👏 👏👏👏 — Sunshine_🏵 (@nayak_avni) December 28, 2018

Another emotional tweet read, “desi gay culture is watching the #EkLadkiKoDekhaTohAisaLaga trailer on repeat and sobbing in your room alone.”

desi gay culture is watching the #EkLadkiKoDekhaTohAisaLaga trailer on repeat and sobbing in your room alone — anisha (@flickerwarmth) December 28, 2018

A user even called it the movie of the year in the tweet that read, “Whoever came up with the idea of this movie to represent lqbtq+ community in India, youre a legend. This is the Movie of the year already thank you #EkLadkiKoDekhaTohAisaLaga.”

Whoever came up with the idea of this movie to represent lqbtq+ community in India, youre a legend. This is the Movie of the year already thank you #EkLadkiKoDekhaTohAisaLaga — استر (@winterksj4) December 28, 2018

whoever thought of the title deserves a raise #EkLadkiKoDekhaTohAisaLaga — kashaf murtaza hype-man (@inthemoodfor___) December 27, 2018

Saw #EkLadkiKoDekhaTohAisaLaga trailer right now and am spellbound by the courage of the cast and crew for putting out this story so beautifully. #SonamKapoor #AnilKapoor #RajkumarRao — Vikram shah (@5Vikram7) December 28, 2018

#EkLadkiKoDekhaTohAisaLaga Nice trailer. It's very rare to see Bollywood filmmakers & leading ladies especially to touch upon the concept of homosexuality. Kudos to @sonamakapoor for taking up this role 👍🏻 — Deeewaaanaaa! (@BeingAltaff) December 27, 2018

If what I see is actually true, I think Bollywood is finally making a gorgeous love story with a lesbian lead - please let this be a real #queermas miracle #EkLadkiKoDekhaTohAisaLaga 🤩 — काम्या चौधरी (@KamyaChoudhary) December 27, 2018

@AnilKapoor @sonamakapoor truly looking forward to watching #EkLadkiKoDekhaTohAisaLaga I'm glad such topics are getting addressed even tho people try to hide them. father daughter duo have teamed up for show love has no gender.. it's all about falling in love pic.twitter.com/rE8giOHs1M — naina (@puppypowers25) December 28, 2018

It is only when India’s first mainstream lesbian Bollywood movie comes out #EkLadkiKoDekhaTohAisaLaga I chose to be single — bawang buruk (@harviedavie) December 28, 2018

ABSOLUTELY LOVED #EkLadkiKoDekhaTohAisaLaga trailer. Such a fresh concept and such an endearing cast. Totally looking forward to this one. — Dharmjeet Vaidya Namdev (@dharmvaidya) December 28, 2018

#EkLadkiKoDekhaTohAisaLaga Really proud of Bollywood to make a movie on a taboo topic and feel prouder of the comment section on YT, after seeing all these sensible comments. Really progressive 👍 — Gunjan (@Gunjanwitty) December 28, 2018

The film marks the debut of Shelly Chopra Dhar and is produced by Vinod Chopra Films and Fox Star Studios. It will be released on February 1, 2019.

First Published: Dec 28, 2018 11:42 IST