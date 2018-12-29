Is popular South star Regina Cassandra playing Sonam Kapoor’s love interest in Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga?

The first trailer for Sonam Kapoor’s next movie, Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga dropped on Thursday and has earned a big thumbs up from all her fans. While the movie looks like a mushy romance that is also about families and a father’s love for his daughter, it also delves deeper into the intricacies of love and how one cannot really choose who they fall for.

Through subtle hints, it is revealed that while her family is hunting for a suitable groom for Sonam, she has fallen in love with a girl. It is never said out loud and even the girl she falls in love with isn’t really shown for a good measure. However, internet sleuths have figured out that she is indeed played by popular South Indian actor, Regina Cassandra.

Regina is a 28-year-old actor who has worked in several Tamil and Telugu movies. She was seen in Mr Chandramouli, Awe, Kedi Billa Killadi Ranga and even Silukkuvarpatti Singam. A few scenes from the trailer also show her with Sonam:

A still of Sonam and Regina from Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga.

Sonam Kapoor with Regina in a still from the movie.

Check out her pictures on Instagram:

Sonam recently said in a statement that she is a huge supporter of LGBTQI rights. “I’m a huge advocate for LGBTQI (Lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer and intersex). For me, it is one of the most important things that I fight for and I hope for when there is a country and a world without labels,” she said.

Ek Ladki... also features her father Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Juhi Chawla, Abhishek Duhan, Seema Pahwa and Brijendra Kala. Directed by Shelly Chopra Dhar, it is co-produced by Vidhu Vinod Chopra and Fox Star Studios. It will release on February 1 next year.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Dec 29, 2018 19:22 IST