Ek Ladki Ko Dekha To Aisa song Ishq Mitha recreates 90s favourite with Sonam Kapoor, Anil Kapoor

The wedding dance number Ishq Mitha, from the film Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, is out and gives an insight into the bond shared by the real life father-daughter duo, Anil Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor. While Anil lends his energy to the peppy number, Sonam is seen as the shy one who eventually takes to the dance floor on the insistence of her father. The song also brings actor Akshay Oberoi into the picture as he tries to bond with Sonam’s character during a mehendi ceremony. The family can be seen having fun while prepping for the sangeet ceremony of a family member.

The popular Punjabi number from the ‘90s, featuring Malaika Arora and Jas Arora, has been recreated by lyricist Gurpreet Saini and singers Navraj Hans and Harshdeep Kaur for the film, with music by Rochak Kohli.

Sonam is rumoured to be playing a homosexual character in the film, whose trailer showed her character rejecting several marriage proposals, much to the disapproval of her family. She eventually shares her secret with Rajkummar Rao, which is implied to be about her sexual orientation. The film also stars Juhi Chawla, Abhishek Duhan and Seema Pahwa. South industry actor Regina Cassandra is reportedly playing Sonam’s love interest in the film.

Sonam and Anil are coming together on screen for the first time. Sonam and the makers have been applauded by the viewers for the choice of subject. The trailer of the film was hailed by audiences, especially the LGBTQ community. The film has been directed by Shelly Chopra Dhar, who is seen making a brief appearance in the new song from the film.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Jan 15, 2019 11:46 IST