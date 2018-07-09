Akshay Oberoi feels that he has mostly played run-of-the-mill populist film characters

Actors Akshay Oberoi and Plabita Borthakur, who have been cast as the lead pair in Kumud Chaudhary’s directorial film, Chhote Nawab, are creating a buzz. Currently being shot in Lucknow, the film narrates the story of a Muslim teenager, who comes to India from London and develops a crush on his rebellious cousin.

“I know Kumud for quite some time now and we’ve been thinking of doing something together. Also, I’ve never played such a flamboyant character before. Most of the roles that I’ve portrayed so far — be it [Kunal] in Pizza (2014) or [Rajesh] in Laal Rang (2016) or [Angad] in Kaalakaandi — are run-of-the-mill populist film characters,” says Akshay, who was also seen in Fitoor (2016).

“So, I think it would be fun to play such an interesting role. As far as Plabita is concerned, she is a fantastic actor, spontaneous and funky. I am not saying this because I am working with her but I have seen her in Lipstick Under My Burkha (2016),” adds the actor. The film is being produced by Yoodlee Films and is expected to release either end of this year or early next year.

Kumud, who is making her directorial debut with this film, shares that the story inspired her to go behind the camera. “You don’t come across such characters and such stories often. So when I got the story, I felt that this should be my first feature film. This kind of story is unexplored and layered” Kumud says about the film. “It’s the story of a dysfunctional family and is quite relevant in today’s times. The film cuts through class, caste and religion. Even, the with the treatment of the film and the music we are trying to experiment,” adds Kumud, who had earlier written the screenplay of the critically-acclaimed film Dhoop (2003), starring Om Puri, Revathi, and Gul Panag.

