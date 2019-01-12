Sonam K Ahuja emerges to be to 2018’s box office female star!

While 2018 was a year that belonged to women power for more than one reasons, it won’t be wrong to say that actor Sonam Kapoor turned out to be the undisputed female star at the box office. The way she elbowed out her contemporaries and delivered the highest opening numbers for a female star remains a milestone in her film career.

With hit films such as PadMan, Sanju and Veere Di Wedding, Sonam emerged 2018’s most profitable female star. Besides being a part of films that ushered social change, Sonam not only witnessed 2018’s best opening week numbers totalling 34,46,66,667, but also led total week figures to the tune of 50,77,66,667.

A trade source says, “After winning a National award for her performance in Neerja , Sonam has established herself as one of the most bankable female stars of her generation. Neerja was the most profitable film of 2017 , while her films in 2018 Sanju, PadMan and Veere Di Wedding went on to draw combined box office numbers that were on par some leading male stars. Her choice of films have been smart both on the commercial front as well as representing the kind of films young India wants to see on the big screen.”

Sonam is currently shooting for The Zoya Factor and also promoting her soon to be released film, Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga.

First Published: Jan 12, 2019 17:33 IST