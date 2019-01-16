Sonam Kapoor wore 3 completely different, bold outfits in Switzerland. See pics

Sonam Kapoor is on a press tour for a Swiss luxury watch in Geneva, Switzerland, which translates to a regular dose of stunning outfits from the chic Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga actor. On her trip, Sonam wore a trio of amazing looks. The best part? She wore them all in two days. On Tuesday, Sonam Kapoor posted photos on Instagram of her black multi-stripe silk organza shirt dress featuring constructed kimono sleeves. Sonam accessorised the plunging Ralph & Russo dress with a statement metallic choker, an IWC Schaffhausen watch stacked with plenty of thin bangles and a pair of black pumps. Take a look:

Sonam Kapoor’s Geneva tour has become somewhat of a mini street style runway show — and we’re not one bit upset about it. After her head-to-toe black look with metallic accents, Sonam made her mark on the red carpet wearing a blush Mark Bumgarner dress. While still romantic, and a guaranteed show-stopping entrance, Sonam’s fanciful one-shoulder dress has some edge. While the full-skirted silhouette puts a modern spin on volume, other features, like, a pleated bodice and structured sleeve, are seriously jaw-dropping. Sonam Kapoor teamed her dress with embellished nude pumps and an IWC Schaffhausen watch. But wait — we’re not done yet...

Unlike look one and two, Sonam Kapoor’s look three was quite colourful. For her third appearance, Sonam sported a purple pantsuit by Calvin Klein and a contrasting crisp white Prada shirt. Sonam’s blazer, which she kept buttoned for a more formal vibe, is all about the oversize fit. Her shoe style of choice this time? A pair of black formal boots. Don’t get us wrong — we love her polished black and blush dresses, but there’s something about Sonam’s tailored suit that’s got us taking another look. It is rather refreshing. Sonam Kapoor’s three looks could not be more different, but they all have one thing in common: They’re definitely statement-making.

First Published: Jan 16, 2019 12:13 IST