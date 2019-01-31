Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga box office predictions: The Sonam Kapoor, Anil Kapoor film may open at Rs 2 cr, says analyst

Sonam Kapoor’s Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga promises to set love free, as the actor plays a character who is in a same sex relationship, for the first time in her career. After back to back patriotic films such as Uri: The Surgical Strike and Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi dominated the ticket windows in January, this unusual love story might bring a wave of change not just at the box office but amid the moviegoers as well. However, film exhibitor Akshaye Rathi calls it a smaller release and predicts an opening of around Rs 2 crore, citing its release on just 800-900 screens across India.

Hailing the team of Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, Akshaye said, “While its a very non-conventional subject to be put out on the silver screen, as a society, India has become a lot more accepting of homosexuality as a concept which has been normalised now. I really hope the movie doesn’t speak about homosexuality in a serious way as that may bore the audience.”

Calling cast members Sonam, Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao and director Shelly Chopra Dhar “brave” for venturing into such a subject, he hopes the audience accepts it with open arms.

As Uri and Manikarnika continue to hold ground in the theatres, will Ek Ladki Ko Dekha... face a competition? Rathi answers, “There is an audience for every kind of a film and every subject. But it’s critical that the movie is entertaining and holds the attention of the audience.”

Sonam’s last film Sanju was a massive blockbuster and her female centric film Veere Di Wedding also crossed Rs 100 crore. Talking about the chances of Ek Ladki Ko... of making it big, Rathi says, “Veere Di Wedding was lot more commercial with the song and dance and the shock value, which managed to take it there. We are living in a time when the most unconventional subjects are bringing great numbers but the subject really needs to entertain the audience. An elderly couple having a baby in Badhaai Ho is as unconventional a subject as homosexuality. If Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga has that entertainment value than it can do great business as well. It is a subject driven film and may gently rise at the box office amid positive word of mouth.”

First Published: Jan 31, 2019 12:32 IST