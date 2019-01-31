Sonam Kapoor has quite a few firsts to her name, can take credit of making a few smart choices

Actor Sonam Kapoor has often been seen as either the effervescent or the simple small-town girl on screen. However, there is more to her than her much-talked about public appearances and her experimental fashion choices.

The actor has slowly but steady made a place for herself in Bollywood and continues to make her own choices (many of which will make others shy away from). She is one of the first A-listers to play a homosexual on screen in Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga that also stars her father Anil Kapoor. No matter what is said and written about her acting career, she holds many firsts to her credit which she should rightly be proud of.

The actor has never shied of playing unconventional roles right from the start and has been among the very few of her generation to opt for female-driven films. After making an unimpressive debut with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Saawariya, Sonam was quick to pick up a film like Aisha which not just had her at the centre but was also the debut production of her sister Rhea Kapoor. She didn’t mind making a film, targetting a limited urban female audience and opted to follow her heart above all, despite being so new in the industry. The two went on to deliver another female centric film Veere Di Wedding which crossed Rs 100 crore a t the box office.

After quite a few hits and misses, she went on to star in the biopic Neerja. The actor finally got her due and won both critical acclaim for her acting prowess and commercial success that she could take credit of.

Unlike her competitors, Sonam hasn’t done too many films but she still doesn’t refrain from playing small roles in big films. Be it Bhaag Milkha Bhaag or PadMan or Players or Sanju, the length of a role has never bothered her from signing on the dotted line. Undeterred by her career graph, Sonam has kept a fine balance between commercial and critical choice of films. She did a Neerja after Prem Ratan Dhan Payo followed by PadMan.

Also read: Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga box office predictions: The Sonam Kapoor, Anil Kapoor film may open at Rs 2 cr, says analyst

In an interview with DNA, Sonam had said, “Screen time makes no difference to me, as long as I have something to do in that much time. I won’t play just a hot girl in a song. I won’t be doing such a role because it will be a waste of my time. But if I’m playing a Biro or Bittu, I would rather do that because there’s an arc to the character and it makes a difference to the story. It’s not about the screen time but what you do in that screen time. I’d rather do that than three songs and two scenes in a film.”

Also read: Post Manikarnika’s release, Kangana Ranaut goes skiing in Switzerland. Watch video

Fawad Khan in Khoobsurat and Dalquer Salmaan.

Sonam may have picked up films that have her at the centre of attention but there have been times when she let the male lead bag the spotlight. While Fawad Khan had the female fans drool over his character of a prince in Khoobsurat, another eye candy Dalquer Salmaan promises to attract the female attention in Sonam’s next film The Zoya Factor.

Sonam Kapoor’s various public appearances. (Instagram)

Sonam remains the undisputed queen of fashion in Bollywood who always steps out in an unexpected avatar unwavered by current trends or the commonly blamed need for sleaze. From printed chiffon sarees with bell sleeve blouse to a daring lehenga with English letters printed over it, the actor surely leads the pack of trendsetters in India.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Jan 31, 2019 14:49 IST