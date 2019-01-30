Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao lead stars in Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga challenge. Read their love stories here

Two days ago, Anil Kapoor shared a picture of himself with wife Sunita as part of the promotional campaign for his upcoming film, Ek Laki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga. The makers had started a hashtag trend of the same name, asking viewers to share their love stories. What began as a trickle has, pretty much, become a surge with more and more people coming forward to share their love stories. While many film stars shared their moments of love, many commoners have joined in.

Actors Riteish Deshmukh, Ayushmann Khurrana, Rajkummar Rao (who also stars in the film) and Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra, shared pictures of their spouses to reflect the mood of the film.

Sharing a picture of wife Genelia and himself, Riteish wrote: “#EkLadkiKoDekhaTohAisaLaga Jaise best friends, made for each other, dil dhak dhak forever. This has been my story for the last 17 years & counting @geneliad - all the best @anilskapoor sir, @sonamkapoor, @rajkummar_rao @iamjuhichawla.”

Kundra took to Instagram, sharing a picture of wife Shilpa and himself and wrote: “All I have to say is #ekladkikodekhatohaisalaga that dreams can become reality. I asked her for her heart but she gave me her soul saying souls are eternal. Blessed to have such an awesome woman in my life. #unconditionallove also wishing Good luck to @sonamkapoor @anilskapoor @iamjuhichawla @rajkummar_rao and passing the challenge on to @iamksgofficial @rohitreddygoa @rajcheerfull.”

Earlier, on Sunday, taking up the challenge, Ayushmann too had shared a picture with his wife Tahira (who is battling cancer) and written: “#EkLadkiKoDekhaTohAisaLaga For me @tahira_k is the biggest inspiration. She’s smart, selfless and sexy. Thanks @RajkummarRao for the tag. I would like to know the stories of @Aparshakti @RochakTweets and @niteshtiwari22 #LetLoveBe.”

Rajkummar Rao had shared a picture of girlfriend Patralekha and himself and written: “#EkLadkiKoDekhaTohAisaLaga ki she is strong,beautiful,talented,humble & loving! @Patralekhaa9 Thank u @AnilKapoor sir for tagging me. Share ur stories of the special woman in your life..#LetLoveBe..Looking forward to your stories @RanveerOfficial @juniorbachchan @ayushmannk.”

Love is of course not only of the romantic kind, and expressing the sentiment was Arjun Kapoor, who posted baby pictures of Sonam and himself and said how he had been trying to get the attention of this ‘ladki’ while wishing the team well.

The Instagram handle of Humans of Bombay has been sharing tender love stories of ordinary people. Sharing one story where a man married an acid attack survivor, the account wrote: “I was working at a bank, when I got a call. The girl on the phone asked for my mom-I told her that it was the wrong number, but I asked her if I could help her reach the right person....”

Mom is not happy with my weight loss. And to prove her point she called my friend @AnilKapoor fatter than me.🤣🤣 She did try to rectify it but I think the damage is done. #KapoorSaab here is my favourite lady Dulari for your #EkLadkoKoDekhaToAisaLaga story. 🤣😂😍 #DulariRocks pic.twitter.com/Xu5TCdSF0B — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) January 30, 2019

#EkLadkiKoDekhaTohAisaLaga

My first love and my last love both in same frame!! Love them the most!! pic.twitter.com/hEB0WBcT6H — Sudhindra (@umennet) January 29, 2019

#EkLadkiKoDekhaTohAisaLaga ki she is talented af, funny af and so so so beautiful ❤️ @Hkizhere

I know this is a movie promotion thing, but I will try to grab all the opportunities to tell you how great you are.

Thank you for everything 😊 pic.twitter.com/IQZwp6ZOWg — Arghya Banerjee (@arghya4795) January 27, 2019

I would lay down my life for them your honor#EkLadkiKoDekhaTohAisaLaga pic.twitter.com/K527AzTZRm — ʌᴉɥS (@iron_widow) January 28, 2019

First Published: Jan 30, 2019 10:52 IST