Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao lead stars in Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga challenge. Read their love stories here
Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, centred around a same-sex relationship, adopted a unique way to promote the film. Here’s what happened on social media.bollywood Updated: Jan 30, 2019 10:56 IST
Two days ago, Anil Kapoor shared a picture of himself with wife Sunita as part of the promotional campaign for his upcoming film, Ek Laki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga. The makers had started a hashtag trend of the same name, asking viewers to share their love stories. What began as a trickle has, pretty much, become a surge with more and more people coming forward to share their love stories. While many film stars shared their moments of love, many commoners have joined in.
Actors Riteish Deshmukh, Ayushmann Khurrana, Rajkummar Rao (who also stars in the film) and Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra, shared pictures of their spouses to reflect the mood of the film.
Sharing a picture of wife Genelia and himself, Riteish wrote: “#EkLadkiKoDekhaTohAisaLaga Jaise best friends, made for each other, dil dhak dhak forever. This has been my story for the last 17 years & counting @geneliad - all the best @anilskapoor sir, @sonamkapoor, @rajkummar_rao @iamjuhichawla.”
#EkLadkiKoDekhaTohAisaLaga jaise strong, loving, boss lady... @kapoor.sunita my lifeline, my heart, my home!
Kundra took to Instagram, sharing a picture of wife Shilpa and himself and wrote: “All I have to say is #ekladkikodekhatohaisalaga that dreams can become reality. I asked her for her heart but she gave me her soul saying souls are eternal. Blessed to have such an awesome woman in my life. #unconditionallove also wishing Good luck to @sonamkapoor @anilskapoor @iamjuhichawla @rajkummar_rao and passing the challenge on to @iamksgofficial @rohitreddygoa @rajcheerfull.”
Earlier, on Sunday, taking up the challenge, Ayushmann too had shared a picture with his wife Tahira (who is battling cancer) and written: “#EkLadkiKoDekhaTohAisaLaga For me @tahira_k is the biggest inspiration. She’s smart, selfless and sexy. Thanks @RajkummarRao for the tag. I would like to know the stories of @Aparshakti @RochakTweets and @niteshtiwari22 #LetLoveBe.”
#EkLadkiKoDekhaTohAisaLaga— Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) January 27, 2019
Rajkummar Rao had shared a picture of girlfriend Patralekha and himself and written: “#EkLadkiKoDekhaTohAisaLaga ki she is strong,beautiful,talented,humble & loving! @Patralekhaa9 Thank u @AnilKapoor sir for tagging me. Share ur stories of the special woman in your life..#LetLoveBe..Looking forward to your stories @RanveerOfficial @juniorbachchan @ayushmannk.”
#EkLadkiKoDekhaTohAisaLaga ki she is strong,beautiful,talented,humble & loving! @Patralekhaa9 ❤️— Rajkummar Rao (@RajkummarRao) January 27, 2019
Love is of course not only of the romantic kind, and expressing the sentiment was Arjun Kapoor, who posted baby pictures of Sonam and himself and said how he had been trying to get the attention of this ‘ladki’ while wishing the team well.
Me trying to get this Ladki's attention since childhood & (swipe right) her finally noticing then looking straight at the camera & not me !!! @sonamkapoor from the time I remember u will always be the first ladki in my life that I loved hanging out with... so proud of u & @anilskapoor for going out on a limb & choosing a script u believed in beyond the perceptions of the so called world. Ur courageous ur beautiful. Proud to have a sister like you. Stay the child at heart that you are & most importantly all the best for 1st feb #ekladkikodekhatohaisalaga
The Instagram handle of Humans of Bombay has been sharing tender love stories of ordinary people. Sharing one story where a man married an acid attack survivor, the account wrote: “I was working at a bank, when I got a call. The girl on the phone asked for my mom-I told her that it was the wrong number, but I asked her if I could help her reach the right person....”
"I was working at a bank, when I got a call. The girl on the phone asked for my mom–I told her that it was the wrong number, but I asked her if I could help her reach the right person. She immediately said ‘Sorry, bhaiya’ & cut. So I called her to ask who it was… after that, I didn’t stop thinking about her. 15 days later, I called her again to get to know her. We started talking daily. In a month’s time, she told me, ‘I don’t think you should call again.’ I didn’t know why! So the next day, when I called for an explanation, she said her face was burnt. My immediate reply was, ‘So what?’ She said that I’d be scared if I saw her, but I wasn’t that kind of a man. I went to her house & saw her for the first time. I won’t act like a hero & say it didn’t affect me. It did. I was afraid first, but then I saw her smile... I realised that there was no one else I could marry. She later explained what happened to her. 5 years ago, she got into an argument with her cousin. He said ‘I’ll throw acid on your face!’ She brushed it off as a joke, but one day, when she was walking out–he came out of nowhere, pulled her hair & threw acid on her. She stood there, burning & was immediately rushed to the hospital. Treatments lead her to Mumbai where she started working at Acid Survivors Saahas Foundation & finally to me. People warned me with ‘how will you manage?’, ‘How will you show off your new bride?’ I just wanted them to let love be, so I simply smiled, because none of it mattered–it was her & me. So, you can’t always foresee where & how you’ll find ‘the one’. They don’t have to look stunning in someone else’s eyes. They just have to keep your heart beating & you know. You just know that this is the greatest gift you could ask for–our son & her are the greatest gifts I could’ve ever dreamt of. This girl, who is inspiring, honest & kind is also the most beautiful girl I’ve met...because I’ve seen her heart & that’s all that matters. She’s made for me." –– HoB with Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga bring to you unexpected & heartwarming love stories of couples who show that love is love, & the world would be better if we just #LetLoveBe. Find the trailer link in our bio!
Mom is not happy with my weight loss. And to prove her point she called my friend @AnilKapoor fatter than me.🤣🤣 She did try to rectify it but I think the damage is done. #KapoorSaab here is my favourite lady Dulari for your #EkLadkoKoDekhaToAisaLaga story. 🤣😂😍 #DulariRocks pic.twitter.com/Xu5TCdSF0B— Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) January 30, 2019
#EkLadkiKoDekhaTohAisaLaga— Sudhindra (@umennet) January 29, 2019
My first love and my last love both in same frame!! Love them the most!! pic.twitter.com/hEB0WBcT6H
#EkLadkiKoDekhaTohAisaLaga @sonamakapoor @AnilKapoor @RajkummarRao— Tanya J (@Tanyaja65799579) January 29, 2019
My daughter Parina !! My world ,😍😘😘 pic.twitter.com/J4myR2QVrr
#EkLadkiKoDekhaTohAisaLaga @AnilKapoor @RajkummarRao @sonamakapoor my life my wife paalu pic.twitter.com/NxUpkkUH8Q— deepak bhapakar (@DeepakBhapakar) January 28, 2019
#EkLadkiKoDekhaTohAisaLaga ki she is talented af, funny af and so so so beautiful ❤️ @Hkizhere— Arghya Banerjee (@arghya4795) January 27, 2019
I know this is a movie promotion thing, but I will try to grab all the opportunities to tell you how great you are.
Thank you for everything 😊 pic.twitter.com/IQZwp6ZOWg
I would lay down my life for them your honor#EkLadkiKoDekhaTohAisaLaga pic.twitter.com/K527AzTZRm— ʌᴉɥS (@iron_widow) January 28, 2019
First Published: Jan 30, 2019 10:52 IST