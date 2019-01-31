 Yami Gautam is high on josh as Uri: The Surgical Strike becomes a blockbuster
Yami Gautam is high on josh as Uri: The Surgical Strike becomes a blockbuster

Actor Yami Gautam, basking in the success of her film Uri: The Surgical Strike, walks the ramp at a fashion show.

Updated: Jan 31, 2019 09:44 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Yami Gautam,Uri: The Surgical Strike,Uri box office
Yami Gautam showcases fashion designers Gauri and Nainika's creation during Lakme Fashion Week (LFW) Summer/Resort 2019 in Mumbai. (IANS)

Actor Yami Gautam is currently basking in the success of the year’s first blockbuster Uri: The Surgical Strike. The film also starring Vicky Kaushal has already collected Rs 164 crores at the domestic box office in 19 days and has also performed well in the overseas market. After attending the Republic Day parade at the Attari-Wagah border a few days ago, the actor continues to be high on josh and walked the ramp at the Lakme Fashion Week on Wednesday.

Yami Gautam walks the ramp at the Lakme Fashion Week (LFW) Summer/Resort 2019 in Mumbai. (IANS) (IANS)
Attari: Actors Vicky Kaushal and Yami Gautam during 2019 Republic Day celebrations at Attari-Wagah border in Punjab, on Jan 26, 2019. (Photo: IANS) (IANS)

The actor plays an intelligence officer in the film that also stars Mohit Raina, Kirti Kulhari and Paresh Rawal. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh updated the box office figures of the film on Twitter. He tweeted, “#UriTheSurgicalStrike is invincible... Fantastic trending... [Third] Tue biz almost at par with [third] Mon, which is a rarity... [Week 3] Fri 4.40 cr, Sat 9.75 cr, Sun 9.20 cr, Mon 3.40 cr, Tue 3.32 cr. Total: ₹ 164.10 cr. India biz. #Uri #HowsTheJosh.”

Calling the film a global hit, he also shared the overseas collections of the film in his tweet, “#UriTheSurgicalStrike is a global hit... Nears $ 5 mn mark #Overseas... Till 29 Jan 2019: $ 4,861,562 [₹ 34.63 cr]... Breakup: USA+Canada: $ 2.744 mn UAE+GCC: $ 1.070 mn Australia: $ 526k UK: $ 202k Singapore: $ 171k NZ: $ 89k South+East Africa: $ 37k Fiji: $ 12k Poland: $ 10k.”

The actors along with the Uri team had earlier met President Ramnath Kovind in Delhi around the release of the film. Yami, on her promotional trip to Amritsar, was also felicitated by the BSF regiment who presented her a token of appreciation for her performance in the film.

Yami Gautam receives a token of appreciation from BSF in Amritsar.

Speaking about it, Yami said, “BSF is the first line of defence of our country and it gives me immense pride to have met them in person and be in their company. It was kind of them leaving me overwhelmed to have given me this love and to the team. Wherever we have travelled with the film, especially meeting the men who serve our country have showered us with a great deal of appreciation and love.”

First Published: Jan 31, 2019 09:42 IST

