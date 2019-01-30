Vicky Kaushal’s Uri refuses to slow down, gets a nod from Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, enters Rs 200 cr club worldwide

The josh around Vicky Kaushal’s Uri: The Surgical Strike refuses to die down. Not only does its surge at the box office continue unabated, the film has been getting nods of approval from many unconventional fronts, too. The most recent being the Vice President of the country, M Venkaiah Naidu. A special screening was held on Tuesday evening where Naidu watched the film, along with some soldiers of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police personnel.

The VP’s official Twitter handle even tweeted pictures of the screening with a message. Sharing them, it said: Happy to have watched the movie ‘Uri-Surgical Strikes’ today along with Indo-Tibetan Border Police Personnel who guard the Vice President’s Residence in New Delhi. It was an inspiring movie. I congratulate the cast & crew of #Urimovie for showcasing the valour of #IndianArmy.”

Happy to have watched the movie 'Uri-Surgical Strikes' today along with Indo-Tibetan Border Police Personnel who guard the Vice President's Residence in New Delhi. It was an inspiring movie. I congratulate the cast & crew of #Urimovie for showcasing the valour of #IndianArmy. pic.twitter.com/BR1zlXGpUO — VicePresidentOfIndia (@VPSecretariat) January 29, 2019

Meanwhile, the film has entered the Rs 200 crore club in worldwide collections. According to a report in Bollywood Life, the film has made Rs 223.97 crore worldwide.

The report said: “Till now, the film has grossed Rs 200.97 crore (nett Rs 160.78 crore) in India and Rs 23 crore in the international circuits. It now stands with the grand total of Rs 223.97 crore. It is expected to enter the Rs 250 crore by the end of its fourth weekend at the global market.”

It looks like despite the release of Kangana Ranaut’s Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, the military drama continues to charm viewers.

Uri is a fictional retelling of the Indian Army’s retaliatory action against perpetrators of the attack on unarmed terrorists in the border post of Uri in Jammu and Kashmir. The film, made by debutant director Aditya Dhar, stars Vicky as an army major who leads the strikes. It also stars Paresh Rawal, Yamil Gautam and Kirti Kulhari in prominent roles. Popular TV actor of the ’80s, Swaroop Sampat, well known for her serial Yeh Joh Hai Zindagi, makes a special appearance too.

