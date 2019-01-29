Vicky Kaushal loves this “utterly butterly” tribute to URI

“How’s the josh?” Well, by now, we’re sure you have had your fair share of answering “high sir” to this question. Vicky Kaushal’s latest film Uri: The Surgical Strike has won praise from all quarters and is also the first Rs 100 crore film of this year. While the film and its lead cast Vicky and Yami Gautam have been appreciated for their work, a special tribute from Amul has made Vicky very happy.

Amul is known for posting topical tweets on trending topics and the dairy cooperative shared this special post about the film. “URI: The Surgical Strike, popular and patriotic movie!” the tweet posted along with their tribute says.

Since being shared some four hours ago, the tweet has collected over 1,200 ‘likes’ and more than 200 retweets. And among the people on Twitter who have praised the tribute is none other than Vicky himself.

“What an utterly butterly honour!” Vicky tweeted earlier today.

Aditya Dhar, the film’s director, also posted a tweet:

Several people have shared their reactions to the tribute:

This one is more related to movie n #amul 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/zfZZ6Qj5HX — Raviraj kadam (@kingofkolp) January 29, 2019

How's the Makhan? Tasty sir!! — Vihari Gollakota (@vihari_g) January 29, 2019

First Published: Jan 29, 2019 14:28 IST