Vicky Kaushal, Yami Gautam are high on ‘josh’ at Wagah border on Republic Day. See pics

Vicky Kaushal is on a high ever since the release of his latest film, Uri: The Surgical Strike. On the occasion of Republic Day on Saturday, the film’s lead cast Vicky and Yami Gautam will be at Wagah-Attari border near Amritsar.

Vicky informed his viewers on his Instagram stories. It said: “Yami and me are in Amritsar to celebrate Republic Day at the Wagah border. Come and let’s set the Josh on fire at 4 pm today!”

Vicky Kaushal and Yami Gautam shared moments from Amritsar on their Instagram stories.

On Friday, there were pictures of the two at the Mumbai airport, leaving for Amritsar. Later in the day, both Yami and Vicky shared pictures from their visit to the Golden Temple.

Also read: Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan hoist flag with son Taimur as Sara Ali Khan attends India Diwas. See pics, videos

Directed by debutante director Aditya Dhar, Uri tells the story of how Indian army’s surgical strikes across the border in retaliation of the killing of 21 Indian personnel, posted at the frontier post of Uri, in Jammu and Kashmir in 2016. Vicky plays a fictional character Maj Shergill, who leads a group of Indian soldiers for the task. Yami plays an intelligence officer, while the film also features Kirti Kulhari as an IAF pilot.

The film has exceptionally well at the box office, and as on Saturday, its domestic figures stood at Rs 138.19 crore. Uri is the first Rs 100 crore film of this year and from the look, shows no signs of slowing down.

Vicky has had an excellent year in 2018 with his work in films like Raazi, Sanju, Manmarziyaan, Love per Square Foot, Lust Stories and now in Uri, coming up for much praise. The actor made his film debut with Anurag Basu’s Masaan (2015).

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Jan 26, 2019 17:48 IST