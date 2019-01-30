Sonam Kapoor embraces her secret in new poster of Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga. See pic

Actor Sonam Kapoor has shared a new poster of her upcoming movie, Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga. The new poster features her and Regina Cassandra, who is rumoured to play her love interest in this film about same-sex relationships.

“Secret out on 1st Feb,” the poster read. The picture is washed in pink and shows the women sharing a hug. Both of them are dressed salwar suits. “No more secrets. The 1st of February will see the truth being revealed. Book your tickets now for #EkLadkiKoDekhaTohAisaLaga,” Sonam wrote in her tweet.

No more secrets. The 1st of February will see the truth being revealed. Book your tickets now for #EkLadkiKoDekhaTohAisaLaga.

BookMyShow - https://t.co/zliMVjUg0S

PayTM - https://t.co/fUQLUXdsKb#SetLoveFree pic.twitter.com/zsX6SsP3KZ — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) January 30, 2019

Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga also stars Sonam’s father Anil Kapoor,Rajkummar Rao and Juhi Chawla. Sonam plays a young woman in the film whose family is looking for a perfect man for her. However, she has a secret that she is hiding in her heart. That doesn’t allow her to marry any guy that her father might judge best for her.

The film is directed by Shelly Chopra Dhar and is produced by Fox Star Studios and Vinod Chopra Films. It releases on February 1. Sonam also kicked of a social media trend for the film, asking everyone to share picture with the one special woman in their lives.

Anil shared a picture of his wife Sunita, Farah Khan shared her daughter’s photo and Arjun Kapoor shared Sonam’s picture. Arjun on Tuesday tweeted a childhood photograph of himself along with Sonam and said that she is the first girl in his life that he loved “hanging out with”. “Me trying to get this Ladki’s attention since childhood and her finally noticing then looking straight at the camera and not me! Sonam from the time I remember you will always be the first ladki in my life that I loved hanging out with,” he captioned the picture.

