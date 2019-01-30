Aishwarya Rai is most featured star on Dabboo Ratnani’s calendar. See her first and latest pictures

Actor and former beauty queen Aishwarya Rai Bachchan holds the distinction of having been featured on photographer Dabboo Ratnani’s annual calendar every year of its two-decade existence. Ratnani recently held a launch event for the 20th installment of his calendar, which debuted in the year 1999. Aishwarya, as usual, was the showstopper.

Other stars to have shot for Ratnani’s milestone 20th calendar are Shah Rukh Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Amitabh Bachchan, Tiger Shroff, Sonakshi Sinha, Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan, Janhvi Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Varun Dhawan, Sidharth Malhotra, Sunny Leone, Farhan Akhtar and Kriti Sanon.

While Aishwarya leads with 20 appearances, her husband Abhishek Bachchan has notched 18 appearances himself. In a video posted by Dabboo, Abhishek can be seen telling the photographer’s three children that they’ve been shooting for the calendar, “before you were born, or even thought of and before your parents even got married.”

As a comparison, check out Aishwarya’s first appearance on the calendar, along with her latest.

Aishwarya Rai in her first shoot for the Dabboo Ratnani calendar (L) and her latest (R).

The new photo shows the actor sitting on a wooden block, with her arms resting on her knees. She’s wearing a purple pantsuit. In a teaser video shared by Dabboo on his Instagram, he introduces Aishwarya, who says she can’t believe how many times they’ve shot for the calendar, “and by the looks of it, I don’t know how many more.”

Aishwarya most recently starred in the box office flop, Fanney Khan, and both she and Abhishek are rumoured to have quit their planned on screen reunion, Gulab Jamun.

