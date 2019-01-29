Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai keep it simple, Sunny Leone, Ranbir Kapoor set Dabboo Ratnani’s calender on fire. See pics

Celebrity photographer Dabboo Ratnani, known for clicking several Bollywood A-listers, is back with his new annual calendar. Among regulars such as Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Varun Dhawan, there were quite a few first timers as well like Kartik Aaryan and Janhvi Kapoor.

Ratnani also shared many behind-the-scenes pictures of the calendar shoot. He shared a picture of Shah Rukh striking a pose with a tea cup. Actor Sonakshi Sinha kept it simple this time and is seen looking at the camera. This was her ninth appearance in the annual calendar. Actor Ranbir Kapoor emerged as one of the highlights this year as he showcased his abs in a rugged jacket while walking alongside a rail track.

Mastizaade actor Sunny Leone, who had featured in a risqué black ensemble last year, raised the stakes this year by posing in just a red lather jacket and shorts. She shared the glimpse of her new look on Instagram. Meanwhile, Vidya Balan features in a short black dress and a braided hairdo. The Kahaani actor appeared in a saree to witness the launch of the calendar and proudly showed her new look.

Actor Kriti Sanon, who made her calendar debut in 2016, was excited to have found a place on the calendar this year as well. She can be seen striking a pose in a pool in a leopard print swimsuit. However, it was the first time for her Luka Chuppi co-star Kartik Aaryan, who proudly announced his debut with a shirtless picture of him posing alongside two kittens.

Actor Tiger Shroff has again flaunted his bare-chested chiselled body on the calendar and can be seen lying on a beach. Dhadak actor Janhvi Kapoor has also marked her debut this year and can be seen striking a glamourous pose in a sequined gown.

The photographer unveiled the 2019 calender at a star-studded bash on Monday and had a host of film and television celebrities in attendance. All from Vidya Balan, Sunny Leone to Kriti Sanon and Kartik Aaryan attended the launch and posed with their calendar pictures.

First Published: Jan 29, 2019 14:27 IST