Janhvi Kapoor, Anand Ahuja join Sonam Kapoor, Anil Kapoor at Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga screening. See pics

Actors and father-daughter duo of Anil Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor is all set for the release of first film together, Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga due out on February 1. The film also stars Rajkummar Rao and Juhi Chawla in prominent roles. The team hosted a special screening of the film for their industry friends on Thursday.

Sonam, Anil, Juhi and Shelly Chopra Dhar and producer Vidhu Vinod Chopra were present at the screening. Sonam’s husband Anand Ahuja and cousin Janhvi Kapoor also came along to support her at the screening. Sonam’s PadMan co-star Akshay Kumar came down to watch the film with wife and author Twinkle Khanna. Sonam’s Veere Di Wedding co-star and friend Swara Bhasker too was spotted at the movie theatre.

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna join Sonam Kapoor at the screening.

Swara Bhasker, Juhi Chawla, Janhvi Kapoor and Shelly Chopra Dhar at the screening.

Akshay later shared a picture from the screening along with his review, “Still thinking about this beautiful film‪, #EkLadkiKoDekhaTohAisaLaga‬ - hats off to this woman! @sonamkapoor take a bow for making this film, deals with an important subject so wonderfully.”

Twinkle also praised the film on Twitter and wrote, “A wonderful movie that stays with you #EkLadkiKoDekhaTohAisaLaga is both relevant and funny. @sonamakapoor is absolutely lovely and @iam_juhi you cracked me up-we have a cousin who speaks exactly like you do in the movie! Folks go watch it !”

A wonderful movie that stays with you #EkLadkiKoDekhaTohAisaLaga is both relevant and funny. @sonamakapoor is absolutely lovely and @iam_juhi you cracked me up-we have a cousin who speaks exactly like you do in the movie! Folks go watch it ! pic.twitter.com/RVYgWBTz1a — Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) February 1, 2019

Sonam is said to be playing the role of a homosexual in the film. She has been hailed by her fans who have appreciated her for making such a choice. In a HT report, film exhibitor Akshaye Rathi has called the film a smaller release with only 800-900 screens. Predicting an opening of around Rs 2 crore, Rathi told HT, “While it’s a very non-conventional subject to be put out on the silver screen, as a society, India has become a lot more accepting of homosexuality as a concept which has been normalised now. I really hope the movie doesn’t speak about homosexuality in a serious way as that may bore the audience.”

