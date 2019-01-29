Have you seen these latest Bollywood pics: Anil Kapoor gives reporter a kiss, Priyanka and Nick cuddle with a baby

Bollywood had a day full of love and affection. Several stars were seen spending time with babies, dogs, loved ones and even the paparazzi itself.

Actor Anil Kapoor, who was out promoting his upcoming film Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga with daughter Sonam Kapoor, was caught on camera sharing a sweet moment with a reporter. The reporter asked him to say something about the film but Anil simply gave him a kiss on his cheek. The reporter was delighted at his gesture and thanked him for it.

Actor Priyanka Chopra and her singer husband spend their day snuggling with a baby. The two celebrated their wedding with his extended in North Carlonia where Nick’s parents hosted a reception for them. Also at the party was an adorable baby that Priyanka could not keep away from. She was seen cuddling with the baby in several photos, as was Nick.

It was baby-daddy time in India as well. Actor Saif Ali Khan was joined by son Taimur on the sets of his hit Netflix show, Sacred Games. While Saif was seen in his Sartaj Singh outfit, Taimur was seen running around a beach in a blue T-shirt with his nanny.

Actor Shahid Kapoor was also seen with his daughter Misha in New Delhi. She was seen in his arms as they entered a building together. Check out their pictures:

First Published: Jan 29, 2019 19:59 IST