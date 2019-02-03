Shilpa Shetty, Shamita Shetty goof around in swimsuits in new video from Thailand vacation

Actors Shilpa and Shamita Shetty were recently in Phuket, where the latter celebrated her 40th birthday. Shamita flew off with her friends and family to the scenic destination and spent her birthday swimming and basking in the Thailand sun.

Continuing the generous flow of their beach pictures and videos from the vacation, Shilpa shared a new video on Instagram with Shamita. The siblings are seen goofing around in the pool in stylish swimwear. She captioned it, “Be a mermaid and make waves @shamitashetty_official .. This one way to make the pool hot #birthdaygoals #sistersquad#lsisterlove #waterbabies#soakingupthesun #love #gratitude#phuketdiaries.”

She had also shared a video of the birthday girl with a sweet message, and jokingly called it her 18th birthday. Shamita can be seen lighting a lamp before letting it off in the sky in the video that went with the caption, “Now that you are finally 18 u can go and vote.. but in the meanwhile I vote u the best sister in the world.. Happy Birthday @shamitashetty_official ,my crazy, fun , hottie and magnificent #tunki may your spirit be full of fire and you light up all our lives with your brilliance. Wishing all your dreams to manifest cause u deserve it and more Shine on my #shamster #birthday #birthdaygirl #sistersquad#sis #love #friends #phuketdiaries#memories”.

Shamita had also shared candid pictures of the entire group a day before her birthday. All of them could be seen sporting white T-shirts with Shamita’s picture printed on it with the caption ‘SHAMSTERS’. A friend also shared a video showing the women practising yoga by the pool side.

Shilpa is currently a judge on dance reality show Super Dancer Chapter 3 along with choreographer Geeta Kapur and Anurag Basu. Shamita just participated in the adventure reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi season 9 hosted by filmmaker Rohit Shetty.

First Published: Feb 03, 2019 13:52 IST