Shilpa Shetty celebrates sister Shamita Shetty’s birthday with a vacation in Phuket. See pics, videos

Actor Shamita Shetty is ringing in her 40th birthday with a vacation in Thailand. She is soaking up the sun with her sister Shilpa, brother-in-law Raj Kundra and several other friends, and sharing the coolest pictures on Instagram.

One picture from the holiday shows her surrounded by friends, as they click a lock angle picture. Everyone is wearing white T-shirts with Shamita’s picture printed on them. The T-shirts read #Shamsters. “Coz my #shamsters gangstas!! #friendslikefamily #friendsforever #instapic #instalove,” she captioned the picture. In another post, she shared more pictures from the holiday. Shamita can be seen in a blue dress and large sunglasses, while her sister Shilpa is seen in an indigo dress. “Day 1 bday celebrations #friendsforever #friendslikefamily #instapic #instafun #birthdaygirl,” she captioned the post.

Shilpa also shared a video of all the girls practising yoga at their resort. Raj shared more videos and pictures of himself and Shilpa from the beach. Check them out here:

Shamita made her movie debut with Shah Rukh Khan’s Mohabbatein in 2000. The film also starred Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai, Uday Chopra, Jimmy Shergill and others. She also worked in movies such as Zeher, with Emraan Hashmi, and also with Shilpa in Fareb. The last film that she was a part of was Tamil movie Naan Aval Adhu. It released in 2008.

She was also a contestant on the third season of Bigg Boss in 2009 and the eighth season of Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa in 2015. She is also a contestant on the ongoing Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 9.

First Published: Feb 01, 2019 17:18 IST