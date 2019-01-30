Actress Shamita Shetty verbally abused in road rage case

Bollywood actress Shamita Shetty was verbally abused and her driver assaulted in a case of road rage in Maharashtra’s Thane on Tuesday.

In her complaint, Shetty said that three bike-borne men rammed into her car in Thane. The trio then got into an altercation with the actress and her driver, news agency ANI reported.

Shetty said she was verbally abused and threatened while her driver was assaulted. Police said an FIR has been lodged under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code based on her complaint and the statement of the driver.

Shamita Shetty, the younger sister of actress Shilpa Shetty, made her Bollywood debut in ‘Mohabbatein’ in 2000. Shetty has worked in various films including ‘Zeher’, ‘Bewafa’ and ‘Cash’.

She was also a contestant on season 3 of Bigg Boss in 2009 .

