Avengers Endgame theory says Loki has been alive all along, is controlling Thanos

A new Avengers: Endgame theory suggests that Loki, the God of Mischief, has been at it again. The character will once again return from the dead and will reveal himself to be the main villain of the film, taking over from Thanos, whom he has been controlling all along.

Loki has ‘died’ and been resurrected on multiple occasions in the past, leading fans to believe that his death in the opening scene of Avengers: Infinity War was a misdirect. Several theories have popped up online that provide clues to how Loki could have faked his death.

The new theory, shared on Reddit, suggests that the famously scheming character could be the orchestrator of the Avengers’ troubles. Loki served as the main villain in the first Thor and Avengers movies. The theory points to the fact that Loki has experience dealing with the Mind Stone, which influenced him in the first Avengers movie.

Actor Tom Hiddleston, however, has played it coy regarding Loki’s death. “The thing is, he is redeemed. I found it very touching because Loki, as a character, has been so broken for so long,” Hiddleston said at ACE Comic Con in October. “I think the centre of him has been very fragile and very isolated after those traumatic events in the first film when he finds out that he was adopted. Not only was he adopted, but that his father had left him to die, so he has internalized that shame of being abandoned and being alone.”

Also read: Avengers 4: Tom Hiddleston refuses to admit Loki is dead, even though he perished in Infinity War

Hiddleston continued, “And all of that shame has turned into something harder and angrier, which is why he becomes the villain he becomes. He comes down to earth, he tries to subjugate it, he becomes a villain, in every sense of the word. He’s motivated by hatred and anger. Then he loses his mother and he’s still not self-aware, in that way.”

Loki was given a redemption arc in Thor: Ragnarok, when he worked with his brother to defeat their sister, Hela, played by Cate Blanchett.

Avengers: Endgame stars Robert Downey Jr, Chris Hemsworth, Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Scarlett Johansson, Jeremy Renner and others. The film has been directed by Joe & Anthony Russo and will be released in April.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Feb 02, 2019 18:29 IST