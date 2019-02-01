Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas set couple goals in these new pictures. See them here

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are now getting into work mode. The celebrity couple attended the second annual Learning Lab Ventures Winter Gala in Los Angeles and, needless to say, looked great together.

Additionally, Nick also shared a video clip, showing Priyanka speaking at the event. However, the sum and substance of their speech isn’t very clear.

In additional pictures, which are now online, Priyanka and Nick are seen sharing a tender moment together; in one, Priyanka rests her chin on Nick’s shoulder in another picture.

Elizabeth Chambers Hammer, TV host and journalist, who won an award at the function, shared Instagram stories, showing Priyanka giving an award. In other stories, we see her with Priyanka while Nick is with another man, having dinner.

For the uninitiated, Learning Lab Ventures is an organisation involved in tackling generational poverty using intensive after-school education and enrichment programming.

For those who have missed out, Priyanka and Nick got married in December last year as per Christian and Hindu rituals in Jodhpur’s spectacular Umaid Bhawan. The two hosted the wedding receptions, two in Mumbai and one in Delhi. They moved to London to celebrate Christmas and then to Switzerland to ring in the New Year. After that, they were in Caribbeans for their honeymoon. Couple of weeks back, they returned to Los Angeles.

On work front, Priyanka has begun with the promotion of her next Hollywood film, Isn’t It Romantic and was on Ellen DeGeneres’ The Ellen Show. She will resume work on her Bollywood film, The Sky Is Pink, being directed by Shonali Bose and co-starring Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim.

