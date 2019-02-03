Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas head to ‘winter wonderland’ for another vacation. See pics, videos
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, along with friends and family, are off on another vacation. See pictures and videos from their holiday in a ‘winter wonderland’.bollywood Updated: Feb 03, 2019 13:54 IST
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are off on another adventure. The newlyweds have arrived in the Californian ski resort town of Mammoth Mountain with family members, and pictures and videos from their latest holiday are now online.
Priyanka took to Instagram to share a short video from the snowy town on her Instagram stories. The video shows a street covered in dense snow. She captioned it, “Winter wonderland.”
View this post on Instagram
"Winter wonderland" Via @priyankachopra #MrAndMrsJonas . . . #PriyankaChopra #NickJonas #PriyankaWedsNick #NickPriyankaWedding #NickWedsPriyanka #Priyanka #PeeCee #Bollywood #FamilyJonas #PriyankaNickWedding #Hollywood #MissWorld2000 #PriyankaChopraJonas #Queen #PiggyChops #Nickyanka #Prick #Niyanka #love #NP #NP_globaldomination #TheSkyIsPink #Priyonce @np_globaldomination #queenofbollywood #jiju #desigirl #lovebirds
Her brother-in-law, Joe Jonas shared a video on his Instagram, which shows him and Nick wearing thick ski gear. He captioned it, “Can’t see anything.” Another video shared by Joe shows him stepping out of their log cabin and panning across the wintery landscape.
View this post on Instagram
We can see you 🤣😍 . . . #NickJonas #Nick #Jonas #JonasBrothers #Iconicks #teamDnce #familyJonas #PriyankaChopra #Priyanka #PeeCee #np_globaldomination #Broadway #Nickyanka #Hollywood #Bollywood #NicholasJerryJonas @np_globaldomination #videsiboy #love #NP #TheSkyIsPink #Prick #Niyanka #Queen #PiggyChops #MissWorld2000 #nationaljiju #MrAndMrsJonas
View this post on Instagram
Family goals 😍 @madhumalati @sky.krishna @divya_jyoti Via @joejonas #MrAndMrsJonas . . . #PriyankaChopra #NickJonas #PriyankaWedsNick #NickPriyankaWedding #NickWedsPriyanka #Priyanka #PeeCee #Bollywood #FamilyJonas #PriyankaNickWedding #Hollywood #MissWorld2000 #PriyankaChopraJonas #Queen #PiggyChops #Nickyanka #Prick #Niyanka #love #NP #NP_globaldomination #TheSkyIsPink #Priyonce @np_globaldomination #queenofbollywood #jiju #desigirl #lovebirds
View this post on Instagram
🤔🤔🤔 I wonder the destination of the family Via @divya_jyoti #MrAndMrsJonas . . . #PriyankaChopra #NickJonas #PriyankaWedsNick #NickPriyankaWedding #NickWedsPriyanka #Priyanka #PeeCee #Bollywood #FamilyJonas #PriyankaNickWedding #Hollywood #MissWorld2000 #PriyankaChopraJonas #Queen #PiggyChops #Nickyanka #Prick #Niyanka #love #NP #NP_globaldomination #TheSkyIsPink #Priyonce @np_globaldomination #queenofbollywood #jiju #desigirl #lovebirds
Priyanka’s long-time stylist, Divya Sarkisian, took to her own Instagram to share pictures and videos. One of them is of her baby, Sky Krishna, sitting in the lap of Priyanka’s mother, Dr Madhu Chopra, aboard a private jet. Another picture shared by her shows Sky Krishna and her husband, Nile Sarkisian, playing in the snow.
View this post on Instagram
I'm more and more curious 😂 Via @nickjonas #MrAndMrsJonas . . . #PriyankaChopra #NickJonas #PriyankaWedsNick #NickPriyankaWedding #NickWedsPriyanka #Priyanka #PeeCee #Bollywood #FamilyJonas #PriyankaNickWedding #Hollywood #MissWorld2000 #PriyankaChopraJonas #Queen #PiggyChops #Nickyanka #Prick #Niyanka #love #NP #NP_globaldomination #TheSkyIsPink #Priyonce @np_globaldomination #queenofbollywood #jiju #desigirl #lovebirds
Meanwhile, Nick took to his own Instagram to share an aerial view of the snowy location. Several paparazzi pictures of Priyanka and Nick have also been shared on fan accounts.
View this post on Instagram
😉🔥 Via @alyssa_dumont_ - ....when u see it @nickjonas #MrAndMrsJonas . . . #PriyankaChopra #NickJonas #PriyankaWedsNick #NickPriyankaWedding #NickWedsPriyanka #Priyanka #PeeCee #Bollywood #FamilyJonas #PriyankaNickWedding #Hollywood #MissWorld2000 #PriyankaChopraJonas #Queen #PiggyChops #Nickyanka #Prick #Niyanka #love #NP #NP_globaldomination #TheSkyIsPink #Priyonce @np_globaldomination #queenofbollywood #jiju #desigirl #lovebirds
View this post on Instagram
@nickjonas @priyankachopra and her mother @madhumalati catch their ride to LAX for a weekend getaway on Friday. Swipe left⬅️⬅️ 🤔🤔 Well, we know that @joejonas & @sophiet are in it, and @divya_jyoti with her family too. My theories: Maybe a snow tour and they went to Colorado? . Or they back to Mammoth mountain? . Or Him and Joe still filming the documentary but the family go to enjoy the weekend? . . Quick stop before superbowl ? . What do you think? Via @dailymail #MrAndMrsJonas . . . #PriyankaChopra #NickJonas #PriyankaWedsNick #NickPriyankaWedding #NickWedsPriyanka #Priyanka #PeeCee #Bollywood #FamilyJonas #PriyankaNickWedding #Hollywood #MissWorld2000 #PriyankaChopraJonas #Queen #PiggyChops #Nickyanka #Prick #Niyanka #love #NP #NP_globaldomination #TheSkyIsPink #Priyonce @np_globaldomination #queenofbollywood #jiju #desigirl #lovebirds
The couple tied the knot in a lavish five-day event wedding, held at Jodhpur’s Umaid Bhawan Palace hotel in December. They were married in accordance with Hindu and Christian traditions, and hosted multiple wedding receptions later.
Also read: Unseen pics from Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas’ dream wedding are now online. See them here
The couple celebrated New Year’s in Switzerland, and for their honeymoon they went to the Caribbean.
Priyanka will next be seen in her third Hollywood film, Isn’t It Romantic, due out on Netflix on February 28. She recently announced that she will star and produce in a film about Ma Anand Sheela, a former disciple of Osho’s.
Follow @htshowbiz for more
First Published: Feb 03, 2019 13:52 IST