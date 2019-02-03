 Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas head to ‘winter wonderland’ for another vacation. See pics, videos
Today in New Delhi, India
Feb 03, 2019-Sunday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by weather
HT Logo

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas head to ‘winter wonderland’ for another vacation. See pics, videos

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, along with friends and family, are off on another vacation. See pictures and videos from their holiday in a ‘winter wonderland’.

bollywood Updated: Feb 03, 2019 13:54 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Priyanka Chopra,Nick Jonas,Priyanka Chopra Nick Jonas
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas in Switzerland.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are off on another adventure. The newlyweds have arrived in the Californian ski resort town of Mammoth Mountain with family members, and pictures and videos from their latest holiday are now online.

Priyanka took to Instagram to share a short video from the snowy town on her Instagram stories. The video shows a street covered in dense snow. She captioned it, “Winter wonderland.”

Her brother-in-law, Joe Jonas shared a video on his Instagram, which shows him and Nick wearing thick ski gear. He captioned it, “Can’t see anything.” Another video shared by Joe shows him stepping out of their log cabin and panning across the wintery landscape.

Priyanka’s long-time stylist, Divya Sarkisian, took to her own Instagram to share pictures and videos. One of them is of her baby, Sky Krishna, sitting in the lap of Priyanka’s mother, Dr Madhu Chopra, aboard a private jet. Another picture shared by her shows Sky Krishna and her husband, Nile Sarkisian, playing in the snow.

Meanwhile, Nick took to his own Instagram to share an aerial view of the snowy location. Several paparazzi pictures of Priyanka and Nick have also been shared on fan accounts.

View this post on Instagram

@nickjonas @priyankachopra and her mother @madhumalati catch their ride to LAX for a weekend getaway on Friday. Swipe left⬅️⬅️ 🤔🤔 Well, we know that @joejonas & @sophiet are in it, and @divya_jyoti with her family too. My theories: Maybe a snow tour and they went to Colorado? . Or they back to Mammoth mountain? . Or Him and Joe still filming the documentary but the family go to enjoy the weekend? . . Quick stop before superbowl ? . What do you think? Via @dailymail #MrAndMrsJonas . . . #PriyankaChopra #NickJonas #PriyankaWedsNick #NickPriyankaWedding #NickWedsPriyanka #Priyanka #PeeCee #Bollywood #FamilyJonas #PriyankaNickWedding #Hollywood #MissWorld2000 #PriyankaChopraJonas #Queen #PiggyChops #Nickyanka #Prick #Niyanka #love #NP #NP_globaldomination #TheSkyIsPink #Priyonce @np_globaldomination #queenofbollywood #jiju #desigirl #lovebirds

A post shared by NP globaldomination (@np_globaldomination) on

The couple tied the knot in a lavish five-day event wedding, held at Jodhpur’s Umaid Bhawan Palace hotel in December. They were married in accordance with Hindu and Christian traditions, and hosted multiple wedding receptions later.

Also read: Unseen pics from Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas’ dream wedding are now online. See them here

The couple celebrated New Year’s in Switzerland, and for their honeymoon they went to the Caribbean.

Priyanka will next be seen in her third Hollywood film, Isn’t It Romantic, due out on Netflix on February 28. She recently announced that she will star and produce in a film about Ma Anand Sheela, a former disciple of Osho’s.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Feb 03, 2019 13:52 IST

tags

more from bollywood