Unseen pics from Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas’ dream wedding are now online. See them here

She came, she got married and she conquered. We are talking of Priyanka Chopra’s wedding to American singer Nick Jonas, which took place a little over a month back. Now, at the completion of one month since the two got married on December 1 and 2, Ralph Lauren has shared unseen pictures of Priyanka and Nick and also spoken about the process of making those exquisite clothes for the celebrity couple.

On December 1, while posting one set of pictures of Priyanka, he wrote: In an exclusive new article, #RLMag looks back on the story of timeless romance and style that culminated one month ago today at the wedding of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas-both wearing custom looks designed by Ralph Lauren.

“This isn’t about a dress,” the designer says. “It’s about a woman and a moment. Priyanka knows exactly who she is, and so I wanted the dress to reflect, not only her love story and the romance of India, but also her unique sensibility: strong, smart, and beautiful.”

The bio leads to the Ralph Lauren magazine which gives details of the dress: of how fifteen artisans in Mumbai hand embroidered the coat, using a variety of embroidery techniques. It detailed how 32,000 sequins, 5600 seed beads and 11,673 Swarovski crystals were used.

It also mentions how Priyanka had requested for some words to be woven in--while in the past, we knew the words like ‘Family’, ‘Compassion’ and ‘Love’ and her husband’s name ‘Nicholas Jerry Jonas’ had been woven into the fabric, we also know that Hindu phrase ‘Om Namaha Shivay’ was also woven in.

The Instagram posts had many more pictures — on Nick’s ensemble, on her mother’s clothes, of how Priyanka had as many of four dress fitting sessions (in New York, Paris, Mumbai and finally in Jodhpur) among other details of the dress.

Meanwhile, Priyanka and Nick have been painting the town red with their post wedding revelry—be it their many wedding receptions in India, their Christmas lunches and dinners in England with Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas and other family members or now, in Switzerland as they welcomed the new year.

