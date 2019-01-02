Nick Jonas strums guitar for wife Priyanka Chopra, gets a kiss in return. See latest pics of their Swiss holiday

Priyanka Chopra is in a happy state of mind and that reflects in everything she does. Like holidaying with husband Nick Jonas and their families. The duo’s Instagram is full of pictures and videos of their New Year’s celebration and the run-up to it. The couple, along with their family members including Game of Thrones’ star Sophie Turner, Nick’s brother Joe Jonas and Priyanka’s mother Dr Madhu Chopra are all in Verbier, Switzerland.

In the latest posts put up by the two of them, we see just how much fun they had. In one video, shared by Nick, it captures the revelry, perhaps at the moment the clock struck 12 midnight on December 31. As the duo look on, they also share a kiss. Priyanka too shared pictures of them kissing.

The much-in-love couple.

In yet another video, shared by Priyanka, Sophie, their mother-in-law Denise Miller-Jonas and Priyanka can be seen jumping in happiness. Madhu Chopra too is in the frame though she isn’t jumping with the rest.

For the boys, everyday is about exploring the snow, be it skiing or going on a hike, as Nick’s post suggests. Priyanka’s Instagram stories suggests, feasting on pizza is all part of the game. Nick also posted a picture of himself getting back to music practice in the New Year.

Priyanka and Nick flew into the United Kingdom after the last of the India receptions on December 20, where many of the biggest names of Bollywood were in attendance. Ever since, they have been sharing pictures and videos of their time in England, indulging in dinners and lunches (including a lavish Christmas dinner) or going on road trips.

Post Christmas, the Jonas and Chopra gang moved to Switzerland. Their pictures and videos of skiing sessions or simply enjoying the mountains. The couple got married in a lavish Christian and Hindu wedding ceremonies spread across two days in December 1 and 2. Their many pre-wedding ceremonies as well as their many wedding receptions in Delhi and Mumbai have kept their fans entralled. The couple is expected to throw another reception party in Los Angeles for their Hollywood friends.

First Published: Jan 02, 2019