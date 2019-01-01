Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas welcome New Year with a kiss in Switzerland. See all pics from their Swiss holiday

New Year celebrations are about all-night partying and fun. And acing the game is Priyanka Chopra and her new family including husband Nick Jonas, brother-in-law Joe Jonas and his wife-to-be and Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner with other members of Nick’s family and their friends. Priyanka, Nick and Joe shared pictures and Instagram stories from Verbier, Switzerland where they are holidaying.

Nick shared an Instagram story where Priyanka and he share a kiss. In another story, he pans the camera, perhaps from an outdoor new year’s party (there’s a stage too), as hundreds of people dance away to glory. He also shared a picture of pristine Swiss scene of blue skies and icy mountains as he and his bunch of mates prepare to ski.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas during New Year’s celebration in Switzerland. (Instagram)

Meanwhile, Priyanka too shared a picture of them together and captioned: ‘Found his true love!” Before you jump to conclusion, she is referring to a roulette set in Nick’s hands. Looks like it’s all fun for this group -- skiing by the day, partying and playing indoor games by the night.

Soon after their December 20 wedding reception in Mumbai, the couple left for the United Kingdom. Both Priyanka and Nick shared pictures and Instagram stories of their time there, which includes family lunches and dinners, a Christmas dinner and road trips.

Priyanka and Nick got married on December 1 and 2 in Jodhpur’s majestic Umaid Bhawan in ceremonies held in accordance with both Hindu and Christian rituals. For the Hindu function, Priyanka chose a Sabyasachi creation while for the Christian ceremony she went with Ralph Lauren.

At their Mumbai reception, Priyanka’s dance videos with her Bajirao Mastani co-stars, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, were a hit online with people sharing their video clips extensively.

See their pictures here:

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Jan 01, 2019 12:12 IST