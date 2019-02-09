Priyanka Chopra is in a racy black dress kind of mood. See new pic

Priyanka Chopra ushered in the weekend with a racy new picture on Instagram, which shows the actor wearing a black dress and a huge smile on her face. The picture has already raked in 1.3 million likes. She captioned the picture, “Mood.”

Priyanka’s Instagram offers fans a wide variety of pictures from the multi-hyphenate’s life. There are professional photoshoots, candid moments, romantic snaps with husband Nick Jonas, and envy inducing travel photographs.

Only a day ago, Priyanka shared pictures of herself with her wax figure at Madame Tussauds. Nick promptly retorted with a picture of his own wax figure. A few days before that, Priyanka shared behind-the-scenes images from her (fifth) appearance on the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, where she revealed that her favourite celebrity name for herself and Nick is ‘Prick’.

Priyanka’s most recent vacation came during the Super Bowl weekend, when she along with her mother, Madhu, Nick, and his brother, Joe, and Joe’s fiance, Sophie Turner, went to the snowy Rocky Mountains. All of them shared several pictures from the trip on social media.

It was recently reported that Priyanka will get back to work after a lengthy break for her wedding. She will return to film the final schedule of The Sky is Pink this month. The film, directed by Shonali Bose, also stars Zaira Wasim and Farhan Akhtar.

During a recent appearance on the Ellen DeGeneres Show, she also announced that she would be starring in and producing an upcoming film about Maa Anand Sheela, the breakout character from Netflix’s Osho documentary series, Wild Wild Country. The film will be directed by Oscar-winner Barry Levinson.

