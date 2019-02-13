Priyanka Chopra asks fans to find someone who looks at them the way husband Nick Jonas looks at her, see pic

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas make a fascinating pair — criss-crossing cultures, matching their respective schedules and being there for each other. Nick is the perfect supporting husband any woman could ask for. Priyanka definitely knows that.

The actor, who is currently busy promoting her Hollywood project Isn’t It Romantic?, shared a new picture from the Los Angeles premiere of the film. The picture had her on the dais, possibly taking media questions and posing for pictures. Standing at the far end of it is Nick, looking attentively at his pretty wife. While he faces the camera, we only see Priyanka’s side profile.

However, it is the way Priyanka has captioned the photo that raises the bar. Sharing it, she wrote: “Find someone who looks at you like that.”

Priyanka and Nick are easily one of the most sought-after celebrity couples across the globe. They complement each other rather well. After a gap of nearly two months, Priyanka is getting back to work. She also shared pictures and video clips as Instagram stories--some from the said premiere, some were from her dance practices, in few others, she can be seen trying out a new look and finally an invite to James Corden’s show The Late Late Show with James Corden.

She also shared her look (denim jumper, pink extensions and her hair up in pigtails) from her attendance on Jimmy Fallon’s show on Tuesday. Together, they took part in a skit called ‘”Ew!” with Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ where Jimmy, dressed as Sara, who was with her homeroom BFF Mia (Priyanka). They shared Valentine’s Day cards and practised their TikTok dance moves.

Priyanka Chopra shared these pictures on Instagram.

Isn’t It Romantic stars Rebel Wilson, Priyanka, Liam Hemsworth and Adam Devine. Priyanka plays a yoga ambassador in the film headlined by Rebel as Natalie, a New York City architect who works hard to get noticed at her job but is more likely to be asked to deliver coffee and bagels than to design the city’s next skyscraper. She is attacked by a mugger and wakes up to discover that her life has become a romantic comedy featuring her as the leading lady.

The film will stream exclusively on Netflix India on February 28 this year.

