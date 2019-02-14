Watch Anne Hathaway rave about Priyanka Chopra in interview: I have nothing on her

Actor Priyanka Chopra has gained a million new fans since venturing into Hollywood and looks like actor Anne Hathaway is one of them. The Princess Diaries star gushed about Priyanka in an interview as she promoted her recent film, Serenity.

“Priyanka Chopra’s skin. Right? I have nothing on her. My god! So right now I am online every night going... ‘What is she...how did she do it,” she said in the interview with her co-star Matthew McConaughey smiling right beside her.

Also starring Diane Lane, Serenity is the story of a fishing boat captain who is approached by his ex-wife to kill her new husband. The film released on January 25 in United States and failed to perform well at the box office. It was lambasted by critics (21% fresh on Rotten Tomatoes) and audiences agreed, giving it a D-plus CinemaScore. The film, made for about $25 million, is among McConaughey’s weakest performing wide-release debuts, behind only 2017’s Gold and 1996’s Larger Than Life. For Hathaway, it was a new low.

Meanwhile, Priyanka’s latest Hollywood film, Isn’t It Romantic releases on February 14. The film is led by Rebel Wilson and also stars Liam Hemsworth and Andy Devine. It tells the story of a New York architect Natalie (Wilson) who works hard to get noticed at her job, but is more likely to be asked to deliver coffee and bagels than to design. Priyanka essays the role of a yoga ambassador.

This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows Priyanka Chopra, left, and Rebel Wilson in a scene from Isn't It Romantic. (AP)

Priyanka recently praised Rebel and said that it is amazing to see a woman in Hollywood, star in a movie of her dreams. “Happiness and love all around. So proud of you Rebel Wilson. It’s so amazing to see a woman in Hollywood literally make and star in a movie of her dreams. Isn’t It Romantic,” she captioned a picture with Rebel.

Isn’t It Romantic will release on all Netflix territories outside of the US and Canada -- where it will open in theatres. The romantic-comedy, also featuring Wilson, Liam Hemsworth and Adam Devine, will premiere on February 28 in India. Even Anne will be seen with Rebel in a new heist comedy, The Hustle. It releases on May 10.

