Abhishek Bachchan pens emotional post on dad Amitabh’s 50 years in Bollywood, calls him ‘friend, guide, critic, idol’

Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan celebrated his golden jubilee in Bollywood on Thursday and received the perfect gift on the occasion when his son and actor Abhishek Bachchan took to Instagram and shared a heartfelt note for him.

Abhishek called his father is his best friend, critic, support and idol. Abhishek also shared that Amitabh taught him the coolest thing today itself.

Also read: Aishwarya Rai shares a happy selfie with daughter Aaradhya on Valentine’s Day. See pics here

Abhishek wrote on Instagram, “ICON! To me, he’s so much more. My father, best friend, guide, best critic, greatest support, idol..... HERO! 50 years today he started his journey in films. Even today, his passion and love for his craft and work is the same as I’m sure it was on the first day. Dearest Pa, today we celebrate you, your talent, your passion, your brilliance and your immense influence. Can’t wait to see what you have in store for the next 50 years. The coolest thing he taught me today....As I went, in the morning to wish him for completing 50 years of being an actor and to tell him that I was leaving for work- I asked him where he was all ready to go to? He said..... To work!” He also shared a picture where he is seen wearing a tshirt with his dad’s picture on it. Amitabh is in his 70s avatar on the tshirt.

Amitabh’s daughter Shweta had also tweeted her wishes on the occasion and the actor thanked her on Twitter.

thank you Shweta ! https://t.co/FEUWrcm1JM — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) February 14, 2019

The father-son duo has worked together in films like Bunty Aur Babli, Paa, Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna and Sarkar. The Shahenshah of Bollywood started his journey 50 years ago on this day with his first film KA Abbas’ Saat Hindustani. He went on to deliver some phenomenal performances in films including Zanjeer, Satte Pe Satta, Don, Deewar Suhaag, Anand, Sholay, Paa and Black among many more.

Also read: Pulwama terror attack: Numb with horror, say Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan, Priyanka Chopra

Amitabh was last seen in Thugs of Hindostan alongside Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh. He is currently all set to be seen in Sujoy Ghosh’s Badla where he plays a lawyer defending Taapsee Pannu who has been accused of murder. Badla will hit theatres on March 8.

Abhishek was recently seen in Anurag Kashyap’s Manmarziyaan.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Feb 15, 2019 13:32 IST