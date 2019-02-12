Amitabh Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu’s Badla trailer inspires these hilarious memes

After their extremely successful film Pink, Amitabh Bachchan and Tapsee Pannu will once again be seen on screen together in their upcoming film Badla. The trailer for the Sujoy Ghosh thriller dropped earlier today and people on Twitter seem extremely excited about the intriguing storyline of the film. And even as many have tweeted about not being able to wait for the film’s release, there are those who’ve done what they do best - picked dialogues from the film and turned them into hilarious memes.

Twitter is flooded with posts that use the film’s dialogues to reference everyday scenarios. From cancelled Goa plans with friends to choosing engineering or MBBS for studies against one’s wishes, people have shared some incredible memes using the film’s dialogues. Take a look at some of the best ones:

When Parents Cancel your Goa Trip with Friends 😪#BadlaTrailer pic.twitter.com/XePGbkhJdU — Bajrangi MunNaa 🏌️‍♀️ (@Munnaa09) February 12, 2019

When you ask your friend for help during exam.#BadlaTrailer pic.twitter.com/SBIzca36cs — Anshul Mahajan (@2794_anshul) February 12, 2019

When the person who suggested engineering to you appears for Bank PO exam. #BadlaTrailer pic.twitter.com/0H9Um1UQK9 — Bollywood Gandu (@BollywoodGandu) February 12, 2019

#BadlaTrailer

*When you have a fight with your sister*

Dad to her: pic.twitter.com/OpbOMy3dQa — Ashutosh Singh (@ashusarcastic) February 12, 2019

When you are not able to solve a series of maths questions.#BadlaTrailer pic.twitter.com/0U5eV0IohK — Sheena Ailawadi (@sheenafyinglife) February 12, 2019

In Badla, Amitabh Bachchan plays a lawyer named Badal Gupta. It is his job to get Taapsee’s character acquitted after she is found in a locked room with a dead body. The thriller is said to be a remake of 2016 Spanish film, The Invisible Guest and is slated to release on March 8.

So what do you think of the trailer and all the memes it has inspired?

First Published: Feb 12, 2019 17:09 IST