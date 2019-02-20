Watch Priyanka Chopra, Rebel Wilson dance-off for Adam Devine in new clip from Isn’t It Romantic

The brand new clip from Priyanka Chopra’s latest Hollywood release Isn’t It Romantic is just what you need to kick start the weekend a little early. In the clip, Priyanka is seen in dance-off against the film’s lead, Rebel Wilson.

The two appear to be in a nightclub, trying to woo Adam Devine by their choreographed dancing. The two face-off against each other to the beats of Whitney Houston’s I Wanna Dance With Somebody. Watch the clip here:

Isn’t It Romantic tells the story of a New York architect Natalie (Wilson) who works hard to get noticed at her job, but is more likely to be asked to deliver coffee and bagels than to design. Priyanka essays the role of a yoga ambassador.

Isn’t It Romantic will release on all Netflix territories outside of the US and Canada -- where it opened in theatres on February 14. The romantic-comedy, also featuring Wilson, Liam Hemsworth and Adam Devine, will premiere on February 28 in India.

“I had so much fun doing it,” Priyanka said while promoting her film on The Ellen DeGeneres Show earlier this month. “It was a quick, beautiful project to do, and I love Rebel. This is her first time producing, so that’s awesome. I would do anything to support that,” she added.

First Published: Feb 20, 2019 20:19 IST